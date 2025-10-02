Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Hand Out Another Huge Deal: Sign Jackson LaCombe
Jackson LaCombe Ducks extension sets a new franchise record. Discover details about his eight-year, $9 million per season deal.
The Anaheim Ducks recently re-signed Mason McTavish to a hefty contract. On Thursday, they went and signed a key player to another huge deal, inking defenseman Jackson LaCombe to an eight-year deal worth $9 million per season.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wrote, “Another big deal: the Ducks are making Jackson LaCombe the highest-paid player in franchise history.” Friedman adds, “An 8x$9M AAV extension for the talented young defenceman. Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya and Corey Perry had higher AAVs, but this is the most in total dollars.”
Huge news in the Ducks locker room this morning#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/J3ZHOBGyO1— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2025
LaCombe is a young, skilled two-way defenceman who took a giant leap last season. By the latter part of the season, he was easily the Ducks’ No. 1 defenceman, playing huge, difficult minutes. He showed he’s going to be a central player of their future success and maybe the most crucial part to becoming an eventual contender.
He posted 14 goals (11th among defensemen) and 43 points last season, while averaging 4.49 zone entries per 5v5 game (10th among defensemen), earning a $7.2M market value via The Athletic. The $9 million AAV is on par now with what defensemen of his pedigree are making, as was evident by the recent Luke Hughes extension in New Jersey.
An exceptional player in transition, LaCombe pairs elite skating with a lethal wrist shot, and microstats suggest there’s no genuine flaw in his game. If he builds on last season, a $9M-per-year deal could prove to be a bargain.
Next: Luke Hughes Deal Sets Stage for Fascinating Lane Hutson Contract Talks
