Oilers Could Make Surprising Cuts as Deadline for Roster Looms

With opening night around the corner, one analyst asked which players from the Edmonton Oilers should be cut before the first game of the season on October 8th. The team made several moves, sending eight players out on Thursday. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 tweeted, “Need three cuts and then next day they can move Hyman to LTIR and recall one or two. Which three do you think will be sent down?”

Oilers fans were quick to respond to Gregor’s post, and the reactions were intriguing. The sentiment seemed to lean toward keeping the youngsters and demoting the veterans.

Defenseman Troy Stecher and forwards Curtis Lazar and Max Jones were among the most frequently mentioned by fans as potential waiver candidates. Multiple posts suggested a combination of Lazar (who was signed by the Oilers this summer as a free agent), Jones (who was acquired as part of the Trent Frederic trade), and either Stetcher or a younger defenseman like Ty Emberson or Alec Regula.

Troy Stecher Edmonton Oilers

Regula would be the obvious choice, if not for the fear that he would be lost to waivers and the team has spent an entire year rehabbing and he’s finally feeling healthy and is looking good. He offers the highest potential ceiling of all the players mentioned.

Forwards Matt Savoie, Ike Howard, and David Tomasek were also discussed, simply because they are waiver-exempt. However, when it comes to Tomasek, Gregor pointed out, “…issue with that is Tomasek is the only non-waiver guy who doesn’t have bonuses. Ideally, they want guys with a bonus on opening day; otherwise, if you recall them in-season, their cap hit is the total of bonus and salary, not just salary. So much higher.”

Others floated more ambitious moves, including the idea of shedding veteran contracts like Mattias Janmark or Adam Henrique, though most acknowledged that those changes are unlikely until next summer.

The Oilers Have Difficult Decisions to Make

Depth players like Lazar and Jones could be the most vulnerable, and perhaps they are the least likely to be claimed on waivers. At the same time, key prospects need to play and get minutes, which they might not get in Edmonton.

The Oilers have not yet finalized their opening-night roster, but as several realistic waiver candidates emerge, all eyes will be on management in the coming days to see which direction the team takes.

