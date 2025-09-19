Chicago Blackhawks
Goaltender Out Permanently for the Chicago Blackhawks
Discover how Arvid Soderblom has stepped up as the backup goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks following Brossoit’s injury.
Laurent Brossoit’s contract, unfortunately, turned out to be a waste.
Two years ago, Kyle Davidson signed the former William M. Jennings Trophy winner from the Winnipeg Jets to a two-year deal. However, he couldn’t have predicted what followed. Brossoit required offseason knee surgery, which placed him on long-term injured reserve. Despite several “will he, won’t he” return moments last season, the Chicago Blackhawks have now officially announced that he will not be returning and has been placed on permanent long-term injured reserve.
The Good News From This Bad News
The positive side of all this is that Blackhawks rookie goaltender Arvid Söderblom has been given a shot at the NHL level. With mixed results, he has officially established himself as the backup goaltender for Chicago.
He first played behind Petr Mrázek, who was later traded along with Craig Smith for Joe Veleno, and is now backing up Spencer Knight, the goaltender acquired in the Seth Jones trade. Söderblom has appeared in 33 games, posting 10 wins and 18 losses, but has improved his analytical numbers from a .880 save percentage to a .898. For a young goalie, those are encouraging signs.
Overall, the Blackhawks and Kyle Davidson probably regret that the contract didn’t work out, but it has created a huge opportunity for Arvid. It will be interesting to see what the Blackhawks decide to do once Arvid’s contract is up in two years and Spencer Knight’s in four years.
Next: Breaking: Who Is Out and Who Is in On Goaltender Carter Hart?
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 39 seconds ago
Goaltender Out Permanently for the Chicago Blackhawks
Discover how Arvid Soderblom has stepped up as the backup goaltender for the Chicago...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Friends Splitting?: Draisaitl Candid About Tying His Future to McDavid’s
What does Draisaitl and McDavid's strong friendship mean for their contracts? Draisaitl talked about...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 24 hours ago
Sam Rinzel: A Diamond in the Blackhawks’ System
Learn about Sam Rinzel and his promising future with the Blackhawks after impressing in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Bowman Lays Out Oilers’ Blueprint for 2025-26 Season
Understand the Stan Bowman plan for the Oilers' upcoming season and how they plan...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators and Alex Formenton Parting Ways, Staios Looking for Trade
Ottawa Senators confirm Alex Formenton will not return, seeking a fresh start after discussions...
-
Caught in the Middle: Quinn Hughes News, Canucks “Open for Business”
Rutherford addresses concerns about Quinn Hughes and his future with the Canucks. The Canucks...
-
BREAKING: Connor Ingram to Be Placed on Waivers, Goalie Moving On
Connor Ingram's future with the Utah Mammoth is uncertain as he will not attend...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
Find out why the Oilers are not pursuing Carter Hart. Discover the team's preference...
-
Mark Giordano to Join Maple Leafs Organization, Likely Retired From NHL
Mark Giordano is set to retire and join the Giordano Leafs organization in an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Fans Freaking Over Latest McDavid Interview: Waiting for “Feeling”
In the McDavid interview, the Edmonton captain shares his thoughts on the upcoming season...