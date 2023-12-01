Goalie Tristan Jarry Scores Goal as Penguins Beat Lightning

Tristan Jarry is the latest NHL goaltender to score a goal. In a historic moment that took place in the dying minutes of the game, Jarry secured a remarkable victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins with the franchise’s first goalie goal. Jarry’s scored in the third period during Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Penguins won 4-2.
Cradling the puck with precision, Jarry launched it end-to-end into the net, sealing a crucial win and elevating the Penguins’ season record to 11-10-1, placing them above .500 for the first time this season. Jarry also made 39 out of 41 saves to improve his personal record to 8-8-1 this season.
Jarry, who described the goal as “pretty lucky” and “neat,” emphasized that the win held greater significance. He did tell reporters that he had a good idea it had a chance to be a goal. He called the scenario nearly perfect to give it a try.
The unexpected play certainly put the team in good spirits and could potentially boost their confidence as they head into back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and Monday.
The goalie’s historic goal wasn’t Jarry’s first experience with scoring. He previously achieved this milestone back in 2018 when playing for the Penguins’ AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. The unique accomplishment adds to the excitement surrounding Jarry’s place in Penguins history.
Penguins Were Pumped Over Jarry’s Goal
Teammate Sidney Crosby expressed his enthusiasm, describing the moment as “cool” and expressing happiness for Jarry. The bench erupted when it happened, including backup goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic, who notably scored a goal for Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins just two weekends ago.
Jarry’s goalie goal not only etches his name in Penguins history but also contributes to the team’s narrative, injecting a sense of excitement and accomplishment as they navigate and up and down season.
