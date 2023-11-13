Trade Talk Surrounds Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Rickard Rakell and Jake Guentzel find themselves at the center of trade rumors, with uncertainties looming over their future with the team. According to insights from Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, Rakell’s name is likely to hit the NHL trade market this season due to both his slow start, the Penguins’ lack of other trade bait, and their need for a different style of player. Guentzel may be the type of player moved at the deadline because he offers more in return as a trade piece than simply trying to sign him or replace him.
Rakell has come under scrutiny for his sluggish beginning to the season, managing just one assist in the first nine games. While this may raise eyebrows, observers note that his offensive struggles are not the sole reason for potential trade talks. Despite a recent uptick with two assists in a decisive win over the Sharks, Rakell’s style of play and salary are prompting speculation about his future in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins, currently lacking physicality in crucial areas, are seeking a player with grit for battles in front of the net. Rakell’s finesse and skill-oriented play may not align with the team’s evolving needs, as evidenced by his recent exclusion from the top power play. The shift suggests a changing dynamic within the team, with the Penguins more focused on acquiring a forward who can handle the gritty areas of the game.
With Guentzel, Kingerski writes, “I’m not sure Guentzel should be in the Penguins’ long-term plans.” Kingerski explains that if the Penguins are in the playoff race at the NHL trade deadline, Guentzel will remain with the team. If not, he wonders why the Penguins would sign the forward to a five or six-year deal at a premium to put a 35-year-old Guentzel with a 41-year-old Crosby.
The better play might be to trade him and get what you can.
These Two Players May Get the Penguins Something in Return
Moreover, the Penguins, contemplating potential trades, are not only eyeing a forward with a different style but also considering bolstering their defensive pairings. Rakell’s potential market value adds another layer to the trade discussions, as the Penguins weigh their options to address both offensive and defensive needs. There might not be many teams out there willing to trade for his salary and lack of production, but the Penguins may be eager to find out.
As trade speculation continues to swirl, the fate of both Rakell and Guentzel in Pittsburgh remains uncertain. Much of it may have to do with how the team fares over the next few weeks in the standings.
Next: Knoblauch Makes Major Change to Oilers Lineup on First Day
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Insider Reveals “True Prize” If Oilers Make an Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at a few options, but there's one netminder...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purposes of...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Flames’ Huberdeau Benched in Bold Move by Coach Huska
Jonathan Huberdeau was benched in the third period by Flames head coach Ryan Huska....