Trade Talk Surrounds Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Rickard Rakell and Jake Guentzel find themselves at the center of trade rumors, with uncertainties looming over their future with the team. According to insights from Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, Rakell’s name is likely to hit the NHL trade market this season due to both his slow start, the Penguins’ lack of other trade bait, and their need for a different style of player. Guentzel may be the type of player moved at the deadline because he offers more in return as a trade piece than simply trying to sign him or replace him.

Rakell has come under scrutiny for his sluggish beginning to the season, managing just one assist in the first nine games. While this may raise eyebrows, observers note that his offensive struggles are not the sole reason for potential trade talks. Despite a recent uptick with two assists in a decisive win over the Sharks, Rakell’s style of play and salary are prompting speculation about his future in Pittsburgh.

Rickard Rakell Jake Guentzel trade rumors Penguins

The Penguins, currently lacking physicality in crucial areas, are seeking a player with grit for battles in front of the net. Rakell’s finesse and skill-oriented play may not align with the team’s evolving needs, as evidenced by his recent exclusion from the top power play. The shift suggests a changing dynamic within the team, with the Penguins more focused on acquiring a forward who can handle the gritty areas of the game.

With Guentzel, Kingerski writes, “I’m not sure Guentzel should be in the Penguins’ long-term plans.” Kingerski explains that if the Penguins are in the playoff race at the NHL trade deadline, Guentzel will remain with the team. If not, he wonders why the Penguins would sign the forward to a five or six-year deal at a premium to put a 35-year-old Guentzel with a 41-year-old Crosby.

The better play might be to trade him and get what you can.

These Two Players May Get the Penguins Something in Return

Moreover, the Penguins, contemplating potential trades, are not only eyeing a forward with a different style but also considering bolstering their defensive pairings. Rakell’s potential market value adds another layer to the trade discussions, as the Penguins weigh their options to address both offensive and defensive needs. There might not be many teams out there willing to trade for his salary and lack of production, but the Penguins may be eager to find out.

As trade speculation continues to swirl, the fate of both Rakell and Guentzel in Pittsburgh remains uncertain. Much of it may have to do with how the team fares over the next few weeks in the standings.

Next: Knoblauch Makes Major Change to Oilers Lineup on First Day