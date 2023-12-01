Legitimate Goalie Option Comes Off the Board for the Oilers

While it’s technically still possible the Montreal Canadiens trade Sam Montembeault, his new three-year deal likely secures his future with the team. Inked to deal worth $3.15 million per season starting next year, the Habs are likely to look for a trade, but it will be Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau who go. That leaves the Edmonton Oilers to ask if either are worth looking into.

Montembeault’s deal does not include trade protection. As such, there is a world in which his deal is a sign-and-trade. But, if that were the case, one would imagine the hockey world would have already heard whispers of such a move. The Canadiens wanted a deal done. Montembeault did too. He’s likely sticking put.

That leaves Allen, Primeau or another team for the Oilers, the latter being the most likely in a trade situation.

The Oilers were reportedly scouting the Canadiens. That said, they were also checking out Elvis Merzlikins as the Habs were playing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Merzlikins could be a name of interest, but his contract is an issue. Even in a scenario where the Oilers trade Jack Campbell to Columbus for Merzlikins, Edmonton would be adding money to their salary cap, while having another goaltender locked in for three more seasons. It’s not ideal and Merzlinks isn’t exactly a serious upgrade.

Sam Montembeault Canadiens no longer an option for Oilers?

Oilers May Stick With Jack Campbell as Goalie Option

There is talk that Edmonton may wait on any goalie moves. The team just won their fourth-straight game with a victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and now have a five-day break. Campbell will get the chance to play a couple of games for the Bakersfield Condors and if he plays well, there’s a chance he’s recalled.

The break doesn’t come at the most opportune time for the Oilers who are hot. That said, when it comes to evaluating Campbell’s game at the AHL level, the timing is perfect.

