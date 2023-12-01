Oilers Stick With It for Gutsy, Patient 3-1 Win Over Jets

In a display of patience, grit, and hard work, the Edmonton Oilers secured an impressive come-from-behind victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The win extended their streak to four games with a 3-1 triumph. The Oilers launched a barrage of shots from the opening faceoff, challenging Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who thwarted their attempts with crucial saves. Ironically, it was a floating shot from Darnell Nurse that eluded Hellebuyck, leveling the score.

Darnell Nurse Ryan McLeod Oilers

Edmonton adhered to their gameplan throughout the evening, and their perseverance paid off. With seven minutes remaining in the third period, the floodgates opened, and the Oilers capitalized on their relentless offensive pressure. The team showcased a collective effort with all four lines contributing significantly, consistently putting the puck on net until they found a breakthrough.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner played a pivotal role, making 25 saves and maintaining an impressive performance throughout the four-game winning streak, stopping 94 of the 101 shots he faced. Ryan McLeod finally made his mark on the scoresheet, recording a goal and an assist, including an empty-netter in the final seconds. Leon Draisaitl’s crucial power play goal proved to be the game-winner.

The Oilers are Patiently Getting Back Into the Playoff Mix

The Oilers, now boasting a 9-12-1 record, dominated the face-off circle, winning 71% of face-offs against the Jets. Notably, they claimed victory in 16 of 18 face-offs, highlighting their control and discipline throughout the game. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized the team’s focus on tightening their line rush defense, a strategy that proved successful in this hard-fought and well-deserved win.

This is the best the Oilers have looked all season. In the past, these games might have worked against the team. In this instance, Edmonton wasn’t deterred. The found a way not to panic and they came through when they needed to.

Pics that go hard ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HY8E9aShVq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 1, 2023

As the Oilers head into a five-day break, their four-game winning streak solidifies their position as a team that is climbing their way back in. The turnaround is happening. McLeod said after the game, “As a group we’ve been trying to play a lot harder.” Nurse said, “The composure of the team was on full display.” Both are right and you can see it in the team’s recent performances.

The Oilers Now Get a Long Break

While the Oilers are hot and might like to keep playing while things are going well, the Oilers will get a five-day break. During this break, it’s likely they will focus on rest and recovery. It’s a chance to recharge and prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Upon their return, the coach is likely to have a well-thought-out plan and agenda for the team. It’s an excellent opportunity for the players to align with the Kris Knoblauch’s vision. However, it’s essential to manage expectations. When discussing the implementation of a system, it’s unlikely to involve a drastic shift It will be minor adjustments which are more likely to be subtle tweaks in positioning and strategy rather than a complete overhaul.

This break presents a valuable chance for the coach to integrate his ideas into the team gradually, fostering a cohesive and effective playing style without imposing drastic changes.

