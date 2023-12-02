Ryan McLeod’s Big Relief After First Goal for Oilers Finally Comes

Ryan McLeod had a strong start to his career with the Edmonton Oilers. During his second season, he started to show some potential when he put up 21 points in 71 games. Then, in 2022-23, he scored 11 goals and added 12 assists (for 23 points) in 57 games. He looked like a young rising star in the Oilers’ organization.

But the current season has posed some challenges for McLeod. First, he faced an early injury that hampered his ability to find his offensive groove. As a result, he was only able to put up four assists in 21 games. Despite this slower start, the organization believed in him and continued to give him middle-six minutes and power-play time.

Ryan McLeod Oilers talks with media

Even though McLeod wasn’t producing the way he wanted or expected, the coaching staff didn’t blink. It continued to show unwavering confidence in his potential. At the same time, the team began to actively work to help him revitalize his game and get him back to his previous form.

It got so bad that trade rumors began. Silly as it seems, some fans wanted to see McLeod moved out. For what, who knows? Fortunately, the team remains committed to helping McLeod return to his productive ways. It’s a wise move. Why trade a young player who’s having a hiccup in his production when there’s so much potential that has yet to be unlocked?

McLeod Scored His First Goal of the Season Against the Jets

On Thursday night, McLeod had an impact game in the team’s 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. With that goal, McLeod broke a goalless streak that extended back to March 9. The 24-year-old center scored an empty-netter goal and contributed to his team’s win with an assist.

When the game was finished, he had collected these two points, with a plus-2 rating. He even added two blocked shots. Recently, McLeod seems to be starting to be lifting himself out of his scoring funk. Of his six points on the season, four have come in his last six games.

In an interview after the game, McLeod expressed the sense of “relief” he felt after scoring his first goal of the season. That he did it in the team’s win over Winnipeg even made it better. His difficulties were also mirrored in his team’s poor record. Perhaps they’ll both come out of it at the same time.

In a post-game interview with Gene Principe (seen above), McLeod talked about the challenge of facing a formidable goalie like Connor Hellebyuck. He knew that his team’s perseverance would be tested throughout the game; and, fortunately, they persevered – and, they won. Although Hellebyuck held them off the scoresheet for the majority of the game, the team’s strategy of getting lots of pucks on the opposition net paid off.

The Oilers finally broke through. With just over six minutes left in the game, McLeod assisted on Darnell Nurse’s goal. That breakthrough helped pave the way for the Oilers’ success.

McLeod Was Relieved to Finally Score

Considering his own goal, McLeod expressed his relief in finally finding the back of the net after such a long goalless streak. The young forward also acknowledged the support and positive influence of hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey, who continued to emphasize the importance of McLeod staying positive and continuing to focus on the fundamentals.

In the end, McLeod’s goal not only contributed to the Oilers’ victory but also marked a personal milestone. As McLeod looks forward to the season’s continuance, he hopes that his first goal will be quickly followed by others. He just needs 11 more to set a career-high.

As Paul Coffey would tell him, that’s doable.

