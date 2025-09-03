NHL News
GM Confirms Canadiens Weighing Trade Options for Carey Price
Get the inside scoop on Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens as they navigate trade rumors for the upcoming season.
As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for the 2025–26 season, Carey Price’s name continues to surface in trade discussions, though general manager Kent Hughes insists no move is required to do what the team needs to do this season. It is rumored that the team would like to make a trade, which Hughes didn’t shoot down. He simply said it wasn’t a must.
Price, entering his third year, unable to play due to injury, carries a $10.5-million cap hit, which the Canadiens have managed via Long-Term Injury Reserve (LTIR). In a bit tighter of a cap situation, the Canadiens would like to trade Price’s contract after paying a sizeable bonus on September 1. Teams looking to get to the salary cap floor and add a sweetener as part of the trade are considering it.
The Canadiens are ready to get fleeced in any deals.
Hughes told reporters, “We’re fine, we don’t have to trade Carey Price. If we can find a trade to move his contract that makes sense for us and makes sense for another team, we’ll pursue it. But we don’t have to.”
With the last of Price’s signing bonuses now paid, the Canadiens are exploring ways to create additional cap flexibility, though LTIR remains a viable option.
Price Trade Not the Only Concern for the Canadiens
Montreal’s focus is shifting to the young core, including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, Alex Newhook, and Kirby Dach, as the team aims to build on last season’s strong second-half performance. Hughes praised the culture and accountability emerging among the players, noting that development and leadership remain priorities.
While the cap situation and Price’s contract remain a factor, the Canadiens are concentrating on preparing the roster for a competitive season, ensuring the team’s young talent is ready to make an impact.
As for a status update on Hutson’s contract, Hughes chose to keep that information to himself.
