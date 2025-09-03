Edmonton Oilers
Flyers Set to Out-Offer Another Team in Carter Hart Return?
Carter Hart Flyers situation heats up as multiple teams keep an eye on his return to the NHL. Get the latest insights here.
Carter Hart’s potential return to the NHL is generating buzz, with multiple teams reportedly monitoring the 27-year-old goaltender’s situation. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Philadelphia Flyers are among the clubs interested in Hart.
It is important to note that the NHL has yet to determine when he will be eligible to play, assuming he is permitted to return to the NHL at all.
Hart has played an NHL game since January 20, 2024. He allowed five goals on 15 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche and was later pulled from the league amid allegations of sexual abuse. His absence was related to a Hockey Canada case from 2018, that reached a verdict this summer clearing him and other players of the charges. Hart was found not guilty on July 24, but the court of public opinion still leaves his NHL future unclear.
That the Flyers might be interested in bringing him back shouldn’t be surprising. He was, at one time, their franchise goaltender. Since his exit, the Flyers have revamped their crease, adding Dan Vladar, Sam Ersson, and Ivan Fedotov, plus prospects like Carson Bjarnason and Aleksei Kolosov. If Hart is cleared, the Flyers would have to pivot to bring him back. That could include a run in the AHL prior to the Flyers seriously looking at him for an NHL role.
That could make things interesting, considering other teams might be prepared to offer Hart more of an opportunity to make an impact right away. The Edmonton Oilers have been loosely linked to Hart, with different analysts having different takes on the validity of those reports.
Would Hart Be Ready For NHL Duty?
Players who have trained with Hart this summer say he looks focused and in strong form. Some believe he looks like he hasn’t really missed a beat. That said, looking good in drills if much different than producing in an NHL game. That could explain why multiple teams are reportedly willing to bring him in on a professional tryout agreement (PTO), but aren’t yet ready to commit to a contract. Perhaps the Flyers are among the few that would, given their past history.
Does reunion with the Flyers make the most sense? Going back to comfortable territory could ease his transition back. At the same time, a fresh start might also be best, particularly in a market that isn’t concerned with public perception.
Next: “Maybe That’s Not the Right Team”: Insider on McDavid Signing with Oilers
Lawrence
September 3, 2025 at 10:38 am
They have no choice but to let him back in the nhl. Otherwise the nhl will be facing a lawsuit. The players were acquitted and have already lost alot of money. In Hart’s case, he’s lost millions.