Gerard Gallant Emerges as Candidate for Flames Coaching Job

Following Gerard Gallant’s departure from the New York Rangers, there has been growing speculation about whether he’d be back in the NHL this coming season and coaching another franchise. According to insider Darren Dreger of TSN, after leading the Rangers to multiple successful seasons, but an early playoff exit this year, it comes as no surprise that Gallant is being considered as a prime candidate for the Calgary Flames coaching position.

With his history alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and his impressive track record, Gallant’s name is generating significant buzz. However, Dreger emphasizes that the Flames will conduct an extensive interview process, exploring other candidates and internal options, including the successful AHL coach Mitch Love.

Gerard Gallant and New York Rangers part ways

Even though his departure from the Rangers’ was a bit tenuous, Gallant’s coaching prowess cannot be ignored. Having led the New York Rangers to two consecutive 100-point seasons before his firing, he was not pleased that there were even questions about his coaching future. He expressed his frustration with having to answer questions from the media about his assumed dismissal, and while his termination did come to pass, he remains a potentially attractive option for teams in search of a head coach.

Given Gallant’s past working relationship with Jonathan Huberdeau during their time with the Florida Panthers, it is no surprise that Calgary sees him as a prime candidate. Part of what will be critical in Calgary is getting Huberdeau back to a level where he’s a point producer and leading scorer. But, that can’t and won’t be the sole criteria as new GM Craig Conroy does his due diligence.

Dreger reveals that the organization will undertake an exhaustive interview process, exploring a range of candidates. Additionally, they will look internally, with AHL coach Mitch Love receiving serious consideration due to his successful season leading the Calgary Wranglers.

This will be Conroy’s first big decision and it’s imperative he gets it right. Expect Calgary to conduct a thorough evaluation of all potential candidates and consider internal options to ensure they make the right choice for the team’s future success. Gallant is just one of many names the organization is likely considering.

Chris Johnston wonders if Elias Lindholm’s opinion on who the next coach should be will factor into the decision. The Flames have seven players who could play out the remaining year on their deal next season, and none is more important than Lindholm. Who his coach is could factor into what he chooses to do next.

