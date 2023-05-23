Craig Conroy Officially Takes Helm as Calgary Flames’ New GM

The Calgary Flames have made significant changes to their front office and coaching staff on Tuesday, changes made in a bid to revitalize the team following a disappointing season and the sudden departure of former GM Brad Treliving. In a statement by the organization, Craig Conroy was named the team’s new General Manager, becoming the eighth person to hold this position in franchise history. Additionally, Dave Nonis joins as the Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager, accompanied by title changes for Chris Snow and Brad Pascall.

The Flames’ decision to promote Conroy comes after the team parted ways with Treliving, along with the firing of head coach Darryl Sutter. The two departures marked the beginning of a management overhaul and what many believe could be significant roster changes. The recent appointments of Conroy and Nonis signify a fresh start and additional hires in the front office are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, indicating a comprehensive effort to reshape the team’s direction.

While Conroy may not have extensive experience as a General Manager, his long-standing association with the Flames brings valuable insight and familiarity with the organization. The talk was that if he wasn’t promoted, his intention was to look for new opportunities. Elliotte Friedman reported that if the Flames were going to hire a first-time GM that wasn’t Conroy, that person would need to knock their socks off. In the end, they’re sticking with what they know.



Having spent 13 seasons in various roles within the Flames’ front office, Conroy’s knowledge of the team’s dynamics and culture could prove instrumental in his new position. Furthermore, his nine seasons as a player in Calgary, starting from a trade deadline move in 2001, contribute to his deep connection with the franchise. He’s viewed as a natural leader and one of the most positive people in Flames’ history. The expectation is that he’ll set the tone for the team and make this a more fun place to play.

What Comes Next for the Flames?

The Flames’ management overhaul aims to instigate change and a shift in organizational philosophy. Emphasizing opportunities for younger players and adopting a more progressive approach, Calgary hopes to return to a consistent playoff status in the competitive Pacific Division. Most importantly, the hope is that these changes spark players like Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, names the organization heavily invested in this past offseason.

By injecting new blood into the front office and behind the bench, the team anticipates short-term dividends that will restore their competitiveness and reinvigorate fan enthusiasm. These hires will likely be met with a warm reception by Flames fans who eagerly anticipate the impact of this management overhaul.

