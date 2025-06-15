Game 5: Oilers Fall Flat Again, Down 3-2 in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination after a lifeless 5-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. For the third consecutive contest, Edmonton failed to match the urgency of their opponent early on—a troubling trend for a team that knew a strong start was crucial.

Despite Connor McDavid ringing a shot off the post early in the first period, the Oilers once again fell into a multi-goal hole, and this time, there was no miracle comeback to save them. Head coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged the uphill climb his team now faces, saying, “Winning our last two games is something that we’re confident we can do.”

Still, questions are mounting after another poor first period, where Edmonton generated little pushback until the game was already out of reach. Missed interference calls frustrated the team, but the Oilers squandered their own opportunities, including a lifeless first power play that failed to register a single shot. Their man-advantage unit, often a strength, looked disjointed and overcomplicated.

“It was a tight-checking game all the way through,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “They took advantage of some opportunities, and we didn’t.”

Typically Reliable Regulars Struggled for the Oilers

Adding to Edmonton’s troubles were the performances of a couple of players who are typically among their more reliable roster members. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who finished a team-worst minus-3 and was on the ice for both of Florida’s first-period goals. He wasn’t good early, to the point some fans wondered if he was still working through an injury. Ekholm tried to push past the questions about being walked by Brad Marchand and other key mistakes: “It’s more about looking forward… We’ve just got to go down to Florida and win a game.”

Jake Walman was also embarrassed by Marchand in a play he said he wishes he could have back. But, as Walman put it, “This was always going to be a long series.”

Goaltender Calvin Pickard wasn’t bad, but there are questions now about going back to him for Game 6. Pickard had been unbeaten in his playoff starts prior to Saturday night, but his record now has a blemish on it. The narrative that the Oilers simply play better in front of him is no longer true, assuming it ever was. The net is likely Stuart Skinner‘s on Tuesday.

What Kind of Fight Do the Oilers Have Left?

Now, the Oilers must prove they still have another gear. If they don’t, Florida wins the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The good news is that the Oilers know they can win on the road, and they can find their game. They’ve done it in past series and made things dramatic. This is nothing new, even if the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been now.

The best play might be to put in the best players. Get John Klingberg back in. Go with the best forwards who have the most proven track record. Ask your starter to win the team a game.

