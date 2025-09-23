Future Planning: Oilers Weigh Timing on 3 Key Extensions

The Edmonton Oilers may have their hands full with Connor McDavid’s contract situation, but decisions loom on other important names: Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, and Vasily Podkolzin. In the latest Oilers Nation mailbag, writers weighed in on how Edmonton should prioritize those signings.

The results are intriguing…

Jason Gregor suggested Walman tops the list, given the potential for a longer-term deal. “Ekholm might be the easiest as he’s older and his family really wants to be here,” Gregor noted, but he added Podkolzin’s camp may prefer to wait and see how the winger’s season develops before committing.

Tyler Yaremchuk agreed Walman should be first in line, calling the 29-year-old defender a “safe bet to be an impactful top-six defenseman for the next five or six years.” He warned that Walman could boost his value significantly if he produces offensively alongside Edmonton’s high-powered attack. Yaremchuk placed Podkolzin second, predicting a potential breakout 20-goal campaign, while suggesting the Oilers wait until season’s end to evaluate Ekholm’s health and durability.

Oilers Mattias Ekholm: NHL Trade Talk

Baggedmilk echoed the sentiment: Walman first, Podkolzin second, Ekholm third. “Pro sports really are a cruel mistress,” he wrote, acknowledging the business realities that make younger players a higher priority than veterans nearing the end of their careers.

Can the Oilers Get All Three Signed to Solid Extensions?

The Oilers have no shortage of difficult decisions this season, balancing McDavid’s future with the need to secure supporting pieces around him. The biggest priority for the Oilers should be locking in Walman during his prime years. He’s at the age where he’ll contribute to the team over the next several seasons, which is key for McDavid as he makes his decision.

Podkolzin’s untapped potential is also an important factor in determining where Edmonton’s offense is going to come from over the next few seasons. If he puts it all together in 2025-26, securing him for at least three or four more seasons is important.

Finally, but maybe the least of the long-term priorities, is Ekholm. His leadership and ability to play key minutes is important this season and probably next. Beyond that, he’s a bit of a question mark. The good news is that he seems to want to finish his career in Edmonton, making signing a new deal not that challenging.

