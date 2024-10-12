Four Takeaways from the Canucks’ Shootout Loss to the Flyers

There were plenty of takeaways as the Vancouver Canucks fell 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout, marking their second straight game lost in extra time. Despite holding a lead heading into the third period, the Canucks couldn’t close out the game, with Morgan Frost scoring the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout. The best players on the ice from the Canucks perspective were Teddy Blueger, Conor Garland, and new goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Here are four takeaways from the game:

Takeaway One: Canucks’ Teddy Blueger Is Back in Form

Teddy Blueger had a strong second game of the season, scoring his first goal and delivering a physical presence. After missing most of the preseason with a lower-body injury, Blueger’s second-period goal gave Vancouver a temporary 2-1 lead. His three hits and two-way play showed he’s back to being a reliable bottom-six contributor, which will be crucial for the Canucks moving forward.

Takeaway Two: Nils Höglander: Strong Start, but Needs Discipline

Nils Höglander continued to find the back of the net, scoring his second point in as many games after capitalizing on a Flyers turnover. While his offensive game is promising, Höglander’s undisciplined play remains a concern.

His first-period penalty resulted in a Flyers’ power-play goal. As a young player still trying to solidify his spot in the lineup, Höglander must learn to balance his offensive abilities with smarter play to avoid these costly mistakes.

Takeaway Three: Kevin Lankinen: Solid, But Unlucky vs. Flyers

In his Canucks debut, Kevin Lankinen impressed. He made 30 saves on 32 shots, keeping Vancouver in the game. Although he couldn’t protect the lead in regulation or stop the Flyers in the shootout, Lankinen performed well in his first Canucks test.

Kevin Lankinen did what he could for the Canucks against the Flyers

With Thatcher Demko sidelined, Lankinen will get more starts. His solid showing strengthens his case as a potential go-to goalie during Demko’s absence.

Takeaway Four: Tyler Myers: Early Exit Due to Injury

The Canucks suffered a significant blow early in the game when defenseman Tyler Myers went down with a lower-body injury after a collision with Joel Farabee. Myers could not put weight on his right leg and was helped off the ice just two minutes into the game. He did not return, and his status moving forward remains uncertain.

If Myers misses extended time, it could leave a gap in the Canucks’ defense corps, especially as they head off on a challenging road trip.

The Bottom Line: Why Can’t the Canucks Hold a Lead?

While a point is a point, the Canucks have now lost two consecutive games in extra time. In both games, they held leads. This trend must be addressed if they hope to find early success this season. With Myers’ injury adding to their concerns, the team must rally as they prepare for a tough road trip, starting with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Related: How Good Is Canucks’ Quinn Hughes? Ask Alex Edler