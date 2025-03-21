NHL News
Former Nashville Forwards Thriving on New Teams
The Nashville Predators shifted their deadline towards being a seller. GM Barry Trotz traded notable players like Gustav Nyquist, Luke Schenn, and Tommy Novak for different assets. Outside of these three, two players seem to be hitting the jackpot on their new respective clubs. Forwards Cody Glass and Mark Jankowski are having a field day lately. Let’s take a dive into their performance before and after being traded.
Glass is “Shattering” Expectations on the Devils
At last year’s draft, the Predators shipped off Glass, 25, to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jordan Frasca and two draft picks. The former Vegas Golden Knights forward had a breakout the season prior, scoring 35 points, 14 goals, and 21 assists in 72 games. He played 41 games in the 2023-24 season and only recorded 13 points. When he was traded to Pittsburgh, he didn’t do any better, only putting up 15 points in 51 games.
However, when he was traded to New Jersey at this year’s deadline, his game changed drastically. In his first game with the Devils, Glass recorded a goal on his one and only shot of the game. In his next four games, he scored another goal and notched three assists. So far, with the Devils, Glass is getting increased ice time and better linemates like Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula.
Jankowski is Carolina’s Goal-Scoring Machine
Jankowski, 30, was signed by the Predators in free agency in 2022. In his first year with the team, he recorded 12 points (7g, 5a) in 50 games and 15 points (7g, 8a) in his second. This season, Jankowski only got nine points (4g, 5a) in 41 games before being traded. Jankowski was shipped to the Carolina Hurricanes for a future fifth-round pick.
With the Hurricanes, Jankowski is a brand-new player. In his first four games with the club, he has four goals. He is also 4/4 when it comes to shot attempts, giving him a 100% shooting percentage. He is the first play in NHL history to have such a stat in their first week with a new team. In his debut game with Carolina, he scored not one but two goals with the nine minutes of ice time he was given. In Carolina’s 5-0 shutout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jankowski again recorded two goals with limited ice time.
