Edmonton Oilers
McDavid, Draisaitl Injury Updates: Oilers Will Be Extra Cautious
The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a series of injuries, including to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Stuart Skinner and others.
The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a series of injuries this week. Connor McDavid didn’t return for the third period against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday; a concussion spotter pulled Stuart Skinner, and Leon Draisaitl was ruled out before the game began. This is not good news for the Oilers, who managed to earn a point in an overtime loss.
It’s unclear how serious these injuries are. The Oilers, however, will take a cautious approach before quickly rushing anyone back into the lineup.
After the game, head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t offer updates on the status of McDavid or Skinner. It is believed an update might come a little later on Friday. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer gave fans a bit of insight into how the team will approach their lineup over the next few games.
Expect the Oilers to Take Their Time With Injuries
“Logic dictates that the Oilers will be cautious with both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid,” wrote Stauffer on Thursday night. He added that he was pleased with how the team responded after losing their two best players, even scoring the game-tying goal in the third period why Hyman cashed in on a rebound. Stauffer noted, “Several players stepped up. Remain calm. Big picture is what matters.”
That big picture means resting their stars if they have to.
Will McDavid, Draisaitl, or Skinner Be Back on Saturday?
If McDavid isn’t feeling right after Josh Morrissey‘s crosscheck to the ribs knocked McDavid out of the game, the Oilers won’t rush him back. Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported, “McDavid was standing around the locker room area after the game in a suit conversing with a teammate, no sign of anything unusual, but again no update from Knoblauch.”
Rishaug noted he wouldn’t be surprised if McDavid misses a week or two out of an abundance of caution. It’s important for the Oilers that McDavid is fully healthy for the playoffs.
Draisaitl is considered day-to-day. He might be back in the lineup on Saturday versus the Seattle Kraken. It’s likely a game-time decision. Rishaug believed that if Thursday’s game had been a playoff game, Draisaitl would have been in.
Stuart Skinner will likely be ready for Saturday. “It was the spotter who took him out. He didn’t want to come out,” Knoblauch said of his goaltender, who was pulled with five minutes to play.
Trent Frederic remains out and is expected to be in the lineup before the end of March.
Evander Kane was skating with the team this week but is still not ready to return. An appearance in the playoffs is likely.
Next: A Proposed Cap Credit Could Help NHL’s High-Tax Teams
