Flyers Extend Forward Travis Konecny with 8-Yr, $70 Million Deal

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured the future of forward Travis Konecny, announcing an eight-year contract extension worth $8.75 million annually, totaling $70 million. This significant deal, one of the largest in franchise history, solidifies Konecny’s role with the Flyers through the 2032-33 season.

It’s a lot of money for a player who is good at producing goals but will need to take another step forward in his production to justify the investment. That said, it’s not terribly off base with what the player is probably worth as a first-line star on the team.

“Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long term,” said General Manager Daniel Brière. He added:

“Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent, makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

Konecny, 27, expressed his excitement about the extension: “I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers. There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish.”

There was talk that Konecny was looking for more than $9 million per season, even rumors that he was looking at as much as $10 million per. That seemed outlandish for the Flyers who are a few seasons away from really contending. Still, $8.75 million is a serious investment in a player who needs to do more than produce the 68 points he did in the 2023-24 season. He led the Flyers with 33 goals and 35 assists in 76 games, but this kind of money is typically reserved for point-per-game players.

What Level Can Konecny Get to with the Flyers?

Still, there is a lot to like about Konecny’s game and he brings a lot more to the organization than just his on-ice production. Konecny’s leadership extends beyond the ice, with significant community involvement, including hosting Make-A-Wish recipients and supporting Flyers Against Prostate Cancer.

Over his eight-season NHL career, all with the Flyers, Konecny has amassed 174 goals and 226 assists in 564 regular-season games. Drafted 24th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, he made his debut in 2016 and has since become a pivotal player for the Flyers and a leader in the community.

