Flyers GM Briere Explores Providing Other Teams Trade Cap Relief

For teams that are tight up against the cap and aren’t sure where to turn, there is good news. The Philadelphia Flyers are open to making deals with teams that will help them ease their salary cap burdens. How do we know? Daniel Briere, the GM of the team, just said so.
Briere revealed the team’s proactive approach to cap management and rebuilding during an interview with TSN1200. Like other teams, the Flyers are currently operating on a tight budget, but Briere discussed the possibility of utilizing long-term injured reserve to free up substantial cap space. This move, he emphasized, could enable the Flyers to assist cash-strapped teams by absorbing their large contracts, provided they reciprocate with promising young talents.
“I’ve had discussions with multiple teams, indicating our willingness to facilitate cap relief in exchange for promising prospects,” Briere stated. “We are in a position to help other teams while addressing our long-term goals. It’s a collaborative effort, and time will reveal the outcomes.”
The Flyers Have Already Proven They’re Willing to Eat Money
This new approach to team management was recently exemplified in a bold three-team trade executed in June. The Flyers traded Ivan Provorov, Kevin Connauton, and Hayden Hodgson, acquiring a first-round pick and two second-round draft picks. Additionally, Philadelphia secured several players from the Los Angeles Kings, notably goaltender Cal Petersen, whose $5 million AAV contract showcases the Flyers’ strategic willingness to absorb significant contracts. They immediately buried Petersen’s contract.
Briere’s strategy emphasizes not only the Flyers’ commitment to reshaping their roster but also their willingness to collaborate with other teams for mutual benefit. As the NHL season progresses, clubs deal with injuries, and players become available, the Flyers’ willingness to get involved could make them a team to watch.
