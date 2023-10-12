Flyers Commit to Travis Sanheim, Won’t Be Trading D-Man

Amidst intense offseason trade speculations involving Travis Sanheim, the Philadelphia Flyers have made a resolute decision to retain the defenseman, citing his motivation to improve over the summer. The buzz surrounding Sanheim reached its peak during the NHL draft, with discussions between the Flyers and St. Louis Blues, but ultimately, Sanheim remained a Flyer.

Earlier this year, the Flyers solidified their confidence in Sanheim by finalizing an eight-year, $50 million contract extension, complete with a no-trade clause. The decision to keep Sanheim was reinforced by recent insights from NHL insider Darren Dreger. On the TSN Insider Trading report, Dreger revealed that despite his significant contract, Sanheim’s motivation and positive attitude have impressed the Flyers management.

“He came into camp with an extra 15 pounds of muscle, I’m told a wonderful attitude, no problem playing the off [wing],” stated Dreger. He added that the Flyers now view Sanheim as an indispensable asset, referring to him as “the best trade they never made.”

Travis Sanheim Flyers trade rumors

Flyers’ executive Daniel Briere emphasized the organization’s commitment to Sanheim, stating, “Our job as an organization is to do the right thing and listen. At the same time, we are excited for the future. We signed him to a long-term contract because we believe in him.” Briere further praised Sanheim’s determination and response to challenges, indicating a promising future for the player and the team.

Sanheim Is Doing and Saying All The Right Things

Head coach John Tortorella echoed these sentiments, highlighting Sanheim’s standout performance during the preseason camp. “He’s been one of the top players at camp, in the way he presents himself,” noted Tortorella, underscoring Sanheim’s dedication and work ethic.

As the regular season kicks off, the Flyers’ decision to retain Sanheim not only solidifies their defensive core but also reflects their commitment to nurturing talent and building a competitive team for the future. Fans can expect an exciting season ahead with Sanheim playing a pivotal role in the Flyers’ pursuit of becoming a team that makes dramatic improvements over a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

Next: Blackhawks Call Out Bruins’ Carlo For Taylor Hall Injury