Flames Without Weegar & Lindholm Versus Canadiens

A tough blow to the Calgary Flames was confirmed just moments before puck drop versus the Montreal Canadiens, as they will be without both MacKenzie Weegar and Elias Lindholm due to non-COVID related illnesses.
Related: Luke Schenn Not Looking to Be Traded By Canucks
Though Weegar hasn’t been the offensive blue liner Flames fans had envisioned when acquiring him alongside Jonathan Huberdeau this offseason, he has found a way to continue being effective, averaging nearly 21 minutes in ice time through his first 28 games of the season. While he has yet to score and has just six assists, past seasons suggest those numbers will soon improve.
As for Lindholm, he is a player who many, including head coach Darryl Sutter, believe is the Flames best all around player. While his offensive numbers have also taken a hit from a season ago, his 23 points still lead his teammates, while his nine goals trail only Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli. Given that he just scored 42 goals and 82 points in 2021-22, it is fair to expect his numbers to continue to improve as the season moves along as well.
With Lindholm out, Sutter has chosen to go with a top line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Mikael Backlund and Tyler Toffoli, as well as a second line combination of Dillon Dube, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane. This means that recent call up Matthew Phillips will remain outside of the top six, though he is slotted on the right wing of the third ling alongside another recent call up in Radim Zohorna, as well as Adam Ruzicka. Tonight’s game is a massive one for the Flames, as a win will place them ahead of the Minnesota Wild in order to reclaim the second and final wild card position in the Western Conference, while also tying them points wise with provincial rival Edmonton Oilers. That said, being able to pick up two points against a stingy Habs squad won’t come easy, especially without two of its top players.
Next: Horvat Rejects Contract From Canucks, Team Focused on Trade
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
Thomas Chabot accidentally slashed Travis Hamonic across the face with his stick while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers Reportedly Kicking Trade Tires on Erik Karlsson
The Edmonton Oilers badly need a top-tier defenseman and one reports suggests they might...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 6 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon Expected to “Miss Some Time” For Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon is expected to "miss some time" for the Colorado Avalanche. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Looking to Add Missing Element to Their Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers might feel like they're missing an element from their lineup and...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
It's not clear what's ailing Nikolaj Ehlers or how long he'll be out for...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
Are the Senators Interested in Bringing Back Erik Karlsson?
Are the Ottawa Senators among the teams that might be showing an interest in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 weeks ago
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
Mike Johnson of TSN notes that Vladimir Tarasenko might be a great fit for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 weeks ago
Wayne Gretzky Steeps High Praise On Oilers’ G Stuart Skinner
Wayne Gretzky had a lot of positive things to say about Edmonton Oilers' goaltender...
-
NHL News/ 1 month ago
Three Maple Leafs’ Takeaways in 4-2 Loss to Penguins & Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. What were...
-
NHL News/ 1 month ago
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
There are rumors out of St. Louis that the Blues might be seriously considering...