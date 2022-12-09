Update on Rumors Of Oilers’ Interest in Joel Edmundson

It was previously reported that the Edmonton Oilers might be interested in Joel Edmundson out of the Montreal Canadiens organization. Talk that Jesse Puljujarvi could be part of the deal was mentioned and with the recent comments made by Puljujarvi about his place on this Oilers’ roster, the potential of a trade between the two teams seems even more likely.

However, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet writes, “If it were as simple as just giving up a high pick, or a quality prospect, the Oilers might have already attempted to jump the market to get Edmundson in order to help suppress the chances they regularly give up.” Unfortunately, the Canadiens are holding firm on a high ask, and that makes things not-so-simple for the Oilers who will have to wait, assuming they can even be part of the conversations on this deal moving forward.

Joel Edmundson Montreal Canadiens trade rumors

Engels explains that the Oilers want the Canadiens to retain salary in any trade, despite how attractive Edmundson’s $3.5 million per season for two more seasons potentially is on the Oilers’ books. It’s not because they feel the player isn’t worth his salary, it’s because the Oilers have little choice but to be more frugal on any move they make. They don’t think he’s worth a first-rounder, but they can’t afford not to send money back in the transaction.

So What Do the Oilers Do?

For now, Edmonton will probably have to wait to make a move. And, considering they’d like to see where Philip Broberg winds up in 10 more games, that might not be the worst decision. Yes, the Oilers believe Edmundson can help them. At the same time, they are winning hockey games and if Broberg can step up, Holland can avoid giving away a first-rounder, while potentially getting a little bit of leverage back on his side.

At that point, if the Canadiens have looked around and no one is willing to pay a steep price for a d-man who might not be in the top four on a lot of teams, they’ll have to make a choice. They either sacrifice not getting future picks and prospects and hang onto the player, or they lower their demands.

