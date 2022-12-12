Horvat Rejects Contract From Canucks, Team Focused on Trade

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly shifted gears when it comes to an extension for forward Bo Horvat. After unsuccessfully trying to sign the center to a contract extension, the team will now look to the trade market and try to move Horvat prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Multiple reports are surfacing that Horvat has rejected the latest contract offer from the Canucks and and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun says the franchise will try to move him before he becomes a UFA at season’s end and can leave for nothing. It is believed the Canucks offered something under $8 million per season and that was the best offer they were willing to make. Rick Dhaliwal says Canucks will now take the best offer in a trade for Horvat. He notes, “As of right now I believe they have gone as far as they can go..”

Horvat is having a career year. That combined with the fact the Canucks chose to sign and give huge money to J.T. Miller over Horvat meant the writing might be on the wall in terms of how negotiations between these two sides were going to go. Speculation is that Horvat was insulted by the lack of being a priority and while he’s producing some incredible offensive numbers, he intends to cash in. He’s projected to make a good chunk of money on the open market and his agent will likely start to seek out options.

The question teams will have to ask now is, should they try to acquire Horvat as a rental, knowing this season might be an anomaly? Or, should they acquire him with the intent to re-sign him and hope this is more the pace at which he’ll produce moving forward? He has hit 60 points and 30 goals once in his eight years in the NHL. History suggests there’s some risk in giving him a massive and long-term deal.

As for who might be interested, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says “The Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are among the teams believed to have interest.” What those teams can afford and what they will give back for the player will be an interesting storyline to watch. Some of these teams just don’t have the salary cap money to sign him without the Canucks retaining salary. That said, teams are seeing how well he’s playing and might be willing to give up a good haul thanks to his inflated value.

The reaction from Canucks’ fans about choosing Miller over Horvat should be fascinating. There are bound to be fans who are bitter and trash Horvat on his way out. Others will say it was a huge mistake to go with Miller instead of Horvat.

