Luke Schenn Not Looking to Be Traded By Canucks

The agent for defenseman Luke Schenn has been out and about on social media signing the praises of his client. Rumors swirl that the Vancouver Canucks are going to be making changes and selling assets and Schenn is a player who could catch a lot of attention considering his steady play and very affordable contract. But, despite the agent putting it out there that Schenn would be the perfect deadline addition for many teams, the defenseman himself is hoping not to be moved.
Ben Hankison was writing, “Luke Schenn…perfect deadline acquisition.” He went on to list his attributes, including that he’s got a consistent pattern of top-four-quality play, he’s a versatile player, plays low-mistake-free hockey, is physical and tough, can kill penalties, and offers veteran leadership and two Stanley Cups. When called out for seemingly trying to get his player on another team, Hankinson responded, “Not at all, it’s just a good article on Luke Schenn’s value. Luke loves playing in Vancouver and would love to continue to play for the Canucks for many years to come!”
The agent is telling the truth in that Schenn’s priority would be to sign a new deal in Vancouver. Per The Athletic’s Harman Dayal, Schenn wants to not just stay, but be “part of a winning team” in Vancouver. He adds, ““I didn’t sign in Vancouver two years ago to get out of Vancouver, it was to try and stay long-term.” That’s a nice thought, but when you factor in Schenn’s age (33) with the status of the Canucks roster, it doesn’t seem like the right mix to suggest Vancouver would find a spot for him if they can get assets back in a deal.
And, it’s not clear if the Canucks feel the same way about Schenn and Schenn feels about the Canucks. Do they want to keep him? Is he part of their long-term plans? Or, are they glad he’s playing so well because he becomes much easier to trade? Dhaliwal said the two sides have had no contract talks. He notes, “they need draft picks…as of right now, [they’re] not going to try to re-sign Schenn…I heard the Canucks might have interest if he hits July 1st.”
