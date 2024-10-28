Trade Talk?: Coronato’s Agent Likely Created Tension with Flames

The Calgary Flames were facing a bit of backlash this past week over their decision to send Matt Coronato, their 2021 first-round pick, to the AHL. This move was made to activate Yegor Sharangovich off injured reserve and surprised many, especially after Coronato’s impressive performance, including a two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks. As a player eligible for demotion without waivers, Coronato’s reassignment seemed logical, yet it has sparked controversy among fans and insiders. It might not have sat well with the player either.

Coronato’s agent, John Kofi Osei-Tutu, recently reposted a tweet criticizing the Flames for prioritizing veteran signings like Anthony Mantha over younger talent like Coronato. A tweet suggested that the rookie had “outperformed many forwards with less ice time.” but was sent back anyway. While the post was shared by Coronato’s agent and not Coronato, the story caught attention, potentially hinting at friction between the forward and the Flames.

Such a ridiculous move to sign Mantha. Coronato is clearly an NHLer at this point. He can play on any line and be effective, has outperformed many of the fwds with less ice time. Also easily should be on at least pp2. Let’s hope he doesn’t get pissed off and ask out. — FlameShame (@FlameShame12) October 25, 2024

The retweet has since been taken down, but word got out there to the point that Elliotte Friedman discussed it on his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast. He explained:

There were a couple of things here, the one thing that concerned me about it when it was brought to my attention… I know the Flames have lost two games in a row but generally, this has been a very positive start for them. As frustrated as you might be as a prospect, and as frustrated as you might be as an agent, you can’t do this stuff when the team is winning. If the team is losing that is one thing, but the team is winning. I am sure that is one of the reasons it got taken down.

Friedman added that concerns are rising in Calgary because this situation is reminiscent of a past incident involving Jonathan Huberdeau and his agent. Veteran players were frustrated then, feeling that external criticism added to their on-ice challenges that season. With the Flames currently performing well, there’s worry that Coronato’s agent’s comments about his demotion might not sit well with the veterans. It might be necessary to have another team meeting to squash this kind of talk before it takes on a life of its own and becomes a distraction.

The Timing From Coronato’s Agent Was Poor

Friedman added, “Now Coronato may be right, maybe he does deserve to play, people can have their arguments about whether or not he’s right to feel this way or not again I understand everyone wants to be in the NHL, but you can’t do it when the team is doing well.” He added, “I’ve had constantly players tell me that over the years. You know when teammates are unhappy, you know when things are going well.”

Matt Coronato hint from agent suggests he is unhappy with the Flames

The bigger concern here is that, if there is a problem, it wasn’t handled internally and the agent didn’t wait to talk to the GM. Now, Friedman is worried that Coronato is probably going to have to deal with an unhappy organization and some unhappy teammates. “That’s the concern I have for this… the timing was bad.”

Even if things get settled amongst the group, the situation raises concerns. What if Coronato feels undervalued? If he does, might he consider requesting a trade? Some are wondering if the player was aware the agent was going to do this and this was meant to get people’s attention.

