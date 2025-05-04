Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On
Mikko Rantanen was the Game 7 hero and sent a memorable message to his former team as the Dallas Stars eliminate the Avalanche.
Mikko Rantanen stung his former team in the most memorable ways as the Dallas Stars eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 with a stunning 4-2 comeback win at American Airlines Center. Rantanen scored a third-period hat trick and added an assist to erase a 2-0 deficit and crush his former team’s Stanley Cup hopes.
With Dallas missing key stars Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson, Rantanen took complete control of the game for the Stars in the third, recording four points to propel the Stars into the next round. He skated by the Avs bench on the empty-netter and had some harsh words for his former team, according to Ray Ferraro, who was covering the game for ESPN between the benches. It was seemingly retribution for a scorned Rantanen, who said he was shocked to be traded by the Avs a couple of weeks before the NHL trade deadline.
The Stars will now face the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets series — also set to end on Sunday night in a Game 7 showdown. Stars head coach Peter DeBoer now holds the record for most Game 7 wins by a Head Coach or Manager in the history of North American major sports leagues (NHL, NBA, MLB). He is undefeated with a record of 9-0.
Rantanen’s Heroics Will Haunt the Avalanche
Rantanen’s heroics in Game 7 capped an explosive three-game stretch in which he racked up 11 points. This wasn’t the first time Rantanen bit his former team. He registered four points in the second period of Game 6.
Rantanen sent a clear statement to the Avalanche: letting him go was a massive mistake. His dominance in this series, particularly proving his success in Colorado, was not the byproduct of playing with Nathan MacKinnon, which has to sting the Avs. They got a great player in Martin Necas, but moving Rantanen feels like a bad move in hindsight.
In one of the most memorable playoff series in recent memory, the Stars proved they are going to be a lot to handle. And, when the rest of their team comes back healthy, they may become Stanley Cup favorites.
Next: Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 25 seconds ago
Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On
Mikko Rantanen was the Game 7 hero and sent a memorable message to his...
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 hours ago
Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M
Calgary locks up Matt Coronato with a seven-year, $45.5 million extension as the 22-year-old...
-
Featured/ 10 hours ago
Would Jets Trade Hellebuyck if He Implodes in Game 7 vs Blues?
The way Connor Hellebuyck has played in the playoffs versus the St. Louis Blues,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 10 hours ago
Report Shuts Down Bedard Rumor Regarding World Championships
Connor Bedard says he has lots to work on this summer, but was his...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Brady Tkachuk Comments on Rumors He Wants Out of Ottawa
Brady Tkachuk was asked about rumors he wants out of Ottawa and discussed his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Oilers Get Good News and Bad News on Mattias Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers will have to play Round 2 of the playoffs without Mattias...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens News & Rumors: St. Louis, Suzuki, Montembeault, Laine
Canadiens news: Martin St-Louis earns Jack Adams nod, Nick Suzuki eyes World Championship, Sam...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Ehlers Returns to Jets Lineup for Crucial Game 6 vs. Blues
Nikolaj Ehlers is set to return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup in Game 6...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Face Familiar Script Ahead of Game 6 vs. Senators
Can the Toronto Maple Leafs flip the script on past playoff failures and win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl a Finalist for Hart Trophy: Why He Deserves to Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon Draisaitl was voted a finalist for the Hart Trophy and...