Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On

Mikko Rantanen stung his former team in the most memorable ways as the Dallas Stars eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 with a stunning 4-2 comeback win at American Airlines Center. Rantanen scored a third-period hat trick and added an assist to erase a 2-0 deficit and crush his former team’s Stanley Cup hopes.

With Dallas missing key stars Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson, Rantanen took complete control of the game for the Stars in the third, recording four points to propel the Stars into the next round. He skated by the Avs bench on the empty-netter and had some harsh words for his former team, according to Ray Ferraro, who was covering the game for ESPN between the benches. It was seemingly retribution for a scorned Rantanen, who said he was shocked to be traded by the Avs a couple of weeks before the NHL trade deadline.

The Stars will now face the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets series — also set to end on Sunday night in a Game 7 showdown. Stars head coach Peter DeBoer now holds the record for most Game 7 wins by a Head Coach or Manager in the history of North American major sports leagues (NHL, NBA, MLB). He is undefeated with a record of 9-0.

Rantanen’s Heroics Will Haunt the Avalanche

Rantanen’s heroics in Game 7 capped an explosive three-game stretch in which he racked up 11 points. This wasn’t the first time Rantanen bit his former team. He registered four points in the second period of Game 6.

Mikko Rantanen Stars Avalanche

Rantanen sent a clear statement to the Avalanche: letting him go was a massive mistake. His dominance in this series, particularly proving his success in Colorado, was not the byproduct of playing with Nathan MacKinnon, which has to sting the Avs. They got a great player in Martin Necas, but moving Rantanen feels like a bad move in hindsight.

In one of the most memorable playoff series in recent memory, the Stars proved they are going to be a lot to handle. And, when the rest of their team comes back healthy, they may become Stanley Cup favorites.

