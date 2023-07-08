Penguins and Bruins Working on Plan B if Erik Karlsson Trade Fails

If the Pittsburgh Penguins strike out on a trade involving Norris Trophy-winner Erik Karlsson, reports are they need to move to Plan B. That Plan B could involve the Boston Bruins and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, according to a number of sources.
According to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, multiple sources indicate that the Pittsburgh Penguins are actively looking around the trade market to find another option on defense if a trade between the Penguins and San Jose Sharks to acquire Erik Karlsson doesn’t materialize. Dubas is particularly interested in securing mobile offensive blueliners and because there isn’t much left on the free-agent market, a trade makes the most sense. So too, because the Penguins are over the salary cap, moving money in the deal is paramount if the player coming back has salary on his contract.
Meanwhile, over at Boston Hockey Now, Jimmy Murphy did acknowledge that the Bruins have had conversations with multiple teams about a Grzelcyk trade. He writes:
Numerous sources have confirmed to Boston Hockey Now throughout the offseason and since Sweeney said this last Saturday that Sweeney has indeed had conversations involving Grzelcyk, as well as NHL trade conversations about goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, and forwards Jake DeBrusk, and Trent Frederic. That doesn’t mean that the Bruins are necessarily shopping any or all of those players, but rather that teams have inquired about them.
When asked about trade rumors involving Grzelcyk, Bruins’ GM Don Sweeny got frustrated, either because word was getting out there that the player was on the market, that Grzelcyk’s name was being floated around, or because he didn’t want a trade leaking before one happened. Sweeney positioned his frustration in a way that made it seem like the Bruins’ valued the player, but he also discussed the team needing to do hockey business and didn’t shoot down any potential deals if it made the team better.
