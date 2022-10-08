The Calgary Flames continue to sign assets. After signing Nazem Kadri as a free agent and inking Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to long-term extensions following a trade to acquire them, they’ve solidified their roster for the next few seasons. The Flames also took care of some important work in the coaching department, signing head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension.
Sutter was set to enter the final season of his current contract and the Flames wanted to ensure some consistency in these seasons they’ve gone all-in with the roster GM Brad Treliving built this offseason. The players now know this is their coach and the coach knows this is the team he’s got to work with. Both sides have to come together and figure it out in the next four-or-so seasons to prove Treliving was right to go in this direction. Many have the Flames pegged to be contenders in the Pacific Division. Treliving is putting his money behind believing this is true.
Sutter Proved His Value
The reigning Jack Adams Award winner has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season. He was a questionable hire at the time, but he was the perfect solution for a Flames team that needed a kick in the pants and the right message sent to offensively-gifted players who weren’t necessarily buying in. The Flames doubled down on their coach when Johnny Gaudreau left in free agency for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matthew Tkachuk bolted and wound up in Florida. The 2022-23 season is one that will speak loudly for this Flames organziation.
Sutter is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has the 11th most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history, and sits just one win away from 700. He will certainly get that this season. He is has the 11th most games coached in the NHL at 1397. He’ll jump up to the 10th spot this season.
