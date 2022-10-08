Jets Could Make Major Changes This Coming Offseason

Despite multiple rumors that trades were inevitable, the Winnipeg Jets made very few changes this past offseason. A club that had rumors swirling around them, including a crumbling locker room, issues in leadership, and potentially drastic responses to a lack of playoff success, names like Mark Schiefelle, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blake Wheeler, and even goaltender Connor Hellbuyck were possibly on the trade block. All of those players are getting ready to suit up for the Jets when the NHL regular season starts in just a few days.

But, the returning squad might not be together all that long if the fortunes of the team don’t turn around and rather quickly. Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes that if the Winnipeg Jets don’t make the playoffs, or they do, but end up losing in the first round, those same names that were discussed as potential trade options this offseason could go next summer. Not only that, but the franchise could make major changes and shake up the team entirely.



As Rosen points out, Wheeler, Scheifele, and Hellebuyck will be UFAs after next season. That means each of them could do what Matthew Tkachuk did this year and tell the team they plan to leave. If that happens, the Jets would feel pressure to move the player(s) versus risk getting nothing in return as they walk through the exit door. Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois will be an RFA after this season. There is already chatter that he’s looking to leave — despite his saying otherwise — and that he would like to wind up with the Montreal Canadiens.

If all four of these players were to decide it was time to move on, the Jets would have to do some serious soul-searching to figure out how to move forward. With the likes of Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers, there would still be some talent on the roster, and a young player like Cole Perfetti could be a future star, this team would need to reshape itself.

What If the Jets Play Well This Season?

Rosen also notes, “… if the Jets have a special season, running it back next season, even if Wheeler, Scheifele, and Hellebuyck are on expiring contracts, becomes a real possibility.” That could be good news or bad news depending on how each successive season goes until these players either re-sign or move on.

Other Jets’ News

Murat Ates is reporting that Brad Lambert’s agent, Rick Curran, says he thinks it’s just a matter of time before the Winnipeg Jets’ 2022 first-round pick gets an entry-level deal done. He notes that contract talks have been positive and there seems to be a good fit between the two sides.

