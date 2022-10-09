Maple Leafs Shopping Veteran Forward Wayne Simmonds

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs have let teams know that forward Wayne Simmonds is available via trade.
Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over the Red Wings
Friedman also went on to suggest that the Maple Leafs are more focused on doing right by Simmonds, rather than looking to maximize on a return. It is clear, however, that they believe some of their other depth options in Nick Robertson, Adam Gaudette and Zach Aston-Reese provide them with more at this time.
Simmonds, 34, is a fringe NHLer at best at this point in his career. He has struggled from an offensive standpoint in recent seasons, recording a combined 12 goals and 25 points over his past 110 games. It is a far cry from the power forward player he was in during his prime years with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he could be counted on for 30 goals and 50+ points in any given season.
What Simmonds can still provide, however, is toughness and leadership. He proved many times over the past two seasons with the Maple Leafs that he is not afraid to stand up for his teammates at any given point during a game. On top of that, he has suited up for over 1000 games at the NHL level, making him a nice veteran presence for any locker room. That, paired with his $900,000 cap hit, may make him an attractable asset for some teams around the league.
The issue when it comes to moving Simmonds is that he has a modified, 10-team no trade list worked into his contract. That could limit Dubas as he hopes to find a match. If he isn’t able to find a suitor, it could force the Leafs into a very difficult situation as for what to do with him. Things can change, but it doesn’t seem likely he will be on their roster for the opening night of the 2022-23 season.
Next: Flames Extend Darry Sutter to a Multi-Year Extension
11 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks completed a salary cap relief trade that provided...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Could Make Major Changes This Coming Offseason
If the Winnipeg Jets don't get off to a good start this regular season,...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Dallas Stars Sign Jason Robertson to 4-Year Extension
The Dallas Stars have signed Jason Robertson to a four-year extension worth $7.75 million...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Bruins, Stars Struggling With Big Names Due to Salary Cap Jump?
The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins are two of the teams facing tough decisions...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
How Much is Your Hockey Fandom Worth?: This Quiz Will Tell You
Because the sports industry is booming and only growing, did you know that your...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
The St. Louis Blues are said to be one of the teams inquiring about...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 weeks ago
Darryl Sutter Takes Shot at Matthew Tkachuk’s Lack of Leadership
Did Darryl Sutter see an opening to send a subtle shot at Matthew Tkachuk...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Was It Mike Babcock’s Fault the Maple Leafs Players Quit on Him?
Mike Babcock was a Hall of Fame NHL coach. He was fired by the...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 10 – Subban, Chara, Yandle Retire, MacKinnon Signs
On this episode, we talk the retirement news for P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 weeks ago
P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara, and Keith Yandle Retire from the NHL
Three big-name defensemen have retired from the NHL on Tuesday as Zdeno Chara, P.K....
Pingback: Oilers Acquire Klim Kostin from Blues For Samorukov
Pingback: Oilers Acquire Klim Kostin from Blues For Samorukov – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Oilers Purchase Klim Kostin from Blues For Samorukov - sportsnewz.today
Pingback: Coyotes Release Chiasson, Claim Valimaki from Flames - NHL Trade Talk
Pingback: Coyotes Release Chiasson, Claim Valimaki from Flames – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Coyotes Launch Chiasan, Declare Valimaki From Flame - NHL Commerce Speak - sposnews
Pingback: Coyotes Launch Chiasson, Declare Valimaki from Flames - sportsnewz.today
Pingback: Coyotes Launch Chiasson, Case Valimaki from Blazes | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Oilers purchase Klim Kostin from Blues for Samorukov - sposnews
Pingback: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Nylander, Malgin & Simmonds
Pingback: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Nylander, Malgin & Simmonds – Hockey 1 on 1