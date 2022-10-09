Maple Leafs Shopping Veteran Forward Wayne Simmonds

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs have let teams know that forward Wayne Simmonds is available via trade.

Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over the Red Wings

Friedman also went on to suggest that the Maple Leafs are more focused on doing right by Simmonds, rather than looking to maximize on a return. It is clear, however, that they believe some of their other depth options in Nick Robertson, Adam Gaudette and Zach Aston-Reese provide them with more at this time.

Simmonds, 34, is a fringe NHLer at best at this point in his career. He has struggled from an offensive standpoint in recent seasons, recording a combined 12 goals and 25 points over his past 110 games. It is a far cry from the power forward player he was in during his prime years with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he could be counted on for 30 goals and 50+ points in any given season.

What Simmonds can still provide, however, is toughness and leadership. He proved many times over the past two seasons with the Maple Leafs that he is not afraid to stand up for his teammates at any given point during a game. On top of that, he has suited up for over 1000 games at the NHL level, making him a nice veteran presence for any locker room. That, paired with his $900,000 cap hit, may make him an attractable asset for some teams around the league.

The issue when it comes to moving Simmonds is that he has a modified, 10-team no trade list worked into his contract. That could limit Dubas as he hopes to find a match. If he isn’t able to find a suitor, it could force the Leafs into a very difficult situation as for what to do with him. Things can change, but it doesn’t seem likely he will be on their roster for the opening night of the 2022-23 season.

Next: Flames Extend Darry Sutter to a Multi-Year Extension