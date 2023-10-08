Flames’ Daniel Vladar Trade Situation Hitting Critical Juncture

The Flames find themselves playing the waiting game with one of their goaltenders as trade talks surrounding Daniel Vladar have hit a roadblock. There have been rumors of interest from other teams, specifically Tampa Bay, but no deal has yet been completed. And, with waiver decisions coming from multiple clubs today, the Lightning may simply hold out to see who else becomes available.

Despite the Flames’ openness to trade Vladar, no team has been willing to meet Calgary’s asking price. Mike McKenna and Dave Pagnotta discussed the Flames’ goalie predicament, highlighting the presence of Dustin Wolf, the AHL’s top goalie for two consecutive seasons. With Jacob Markstrom and his no-movement clause and Vladar in the mix, the Flames are pressed to make a decision.

Elliotte Friedman said on a recent 32 Thoughts podcast episode: “I just don’t see how Tampa makes that work and also this is not exactly a team with a plethora of draft picks, Calgary is not going to be giving Dan Vladar to Tampa Bay, they’re going to want a nice price for him.”

Pagnotta revealed that Vladar has been on the trade block since the offseason, but the high asking price has deterred potential suitors. Although Wolf’s situation is unique due to his waiver-exempt status, allowing him to move between the AHL and NHL, it poses a challenge for Calgary. While they recognize Wolf’s potential, they might have to wait for the right opportunity to arise. With Vladar’s $2.2 million cap hit, some teams, like Tampa, face financial constraints, complicating potential trades.

What Will the Flames Do With Their Goaltending?

Craig Conroy, Flames’ assistant general manager, is left with the task of navigating these challenges. The Flames might have to wait, observing their own performance and the league’s landscape to find the ideal solution for Vladar, making it a waiting game for Calgary as they strategize their next move.

Next: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Red Wings