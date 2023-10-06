Calgary Flames Finally Getting a New Arena and Events District

The Calgary Flames are getting a new arena. As was announced on Thursday, an official agreement has been reached between the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta, CSEC, and the Stampede to develop an exciting new event center and entertainment district.

A project that feels long overdue, this will not only upgrade the team’s home building, it will offer new opportunities to bring in new free agents, offer better facilities for the fans, and keep the current players — some of which teased leaving — around.

The Flames noted on their official team website: “More than an Event Centre, this project includes new community amenities and infrastructure— downtown’s only community rink, new public plazas and gathering places, new mobility connections and streets and public realm improvements.” They add, “These community improvements make this project a generational investment in Calgary’s future— a vibrant C+E District for Calgarians to experience, a new community for more people to live in, and even more reasons for Calgary’s downtown to be a destination for visitors, businesses and investors.”

The preliminary deal, initially announced in April, outlined plans for a groundbreaking $1.2 billion events center and accompanying entertainment hub. This comprehensive agreement includes provisions for a state-of-the-art arena for the Flames, which is scheduled to open its doors in 2027.

Construction on the Arena Will Start Right Away

Anticipated progress is set to take place in the coming years, with construction on the new event center slated to commence in 2024. This momentous development promises to transform Calgary’s entertainment landscape, offering a vibrant and modern space for a wide range of events and activities.

Four decades since the inauguration of the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome, the Calgary Flames and their dedicated fanbase are edging closer to the realization of a new arena.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is currently in Calgary, engaging in discussions about provincial funding to rejuvenate the city’s downtown core, with a special focus on progress updates regarding the construction of a new arena. Stay tuned for live coverage on Sportsnet.ca as the developments unfold.

