Boston Floated as Landing Spot for Struggling $84M Forward

It’s trade pitch time again, with a whopper of a swap. This time, the proposed blockbuster links the Boston Bruins in a 1-for-1 trade with the Calgary Flames. The pitch comes from Heavy.com and teases a deal where Boston lands Jonathan Huberdeau while Calgary takes back Casey Mittelstadt.

On paper, it’s the kind of deal that raises eyebrows. For many, it would revolve around why anyone would want to take on Huberdeau’s contract. Then again, this is the Bruins we’re talking about, and they march to the beat of their own drum.

Huberdeau, 32, is entering Year 3 of an eight-year, $84 million contract—one the Flames already appear to regret. He was a key piece coming back in the massive blockbuster that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, but since arriving in Calgary, he hasn’t come close to the 115-point form he showed in Florida. Still, at 50% salary retention, — which is what the pitch suggests — Huberdeau’s cap hit would drop to around $5.25 million, suddenly making him a much more intriguing fit for Boston.

Huberdeau is starting to score goals for the Calgary Flames

Of course, sending Mittelstadt back in the deal also clears another $5.75 million off the books for Boston. They would actually come out ahead as it pertains to their salary cap.

Could Huberdeau Find His Game in Boston?

The Bruins, still searching for an offensive spark after missing out on top free agents, might be tempted by the idea of a buy-low swing on a once-proven top-six winger. Huberdeau had 62 points last season, and is three seasons removed from his breakout campaign. A new environment could help Huberdeau rediscover his game, and at half price, the risk becomes a little easier to stomach.

But there’s no ignoring the gamble. Huberdeau is on the wrong side of 30, and if his decline accelerates, Boston could be saddled with another aging contract. Still, if he bounces back, this could be the type of high-risk, high-reward trade that reshapes the Eastern Conference race.

