Flames’ Andersson Appealing Suspension Decision With NHL

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has decided to appeal his four-game suspension, a consequence of his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine during the closing moments of their recent game. The Flames organization contends that the punishment is unduly harsh, although their primary concern is Andersson’s potential absence from the upcoming Heritage Classic game if the suspension is upheld.
The appeal as first revealed by Eric Francis of Sportsnet, will begin immediately. A number of insiders have pointed out that the process will be overseen by Commissioner Gary Bettman. In this case, where the suspension falls below six games and doesn’t involve an in-person hearing, there is no involvement of an independent arbitrator, leaving Bettman with the final authority.
Will the NHL Actually Roll Back This Suspension?
The incident, which saw Andersson leaving his feet to deliver a high hit on Laine, resulting in an injury, has ignited a debate within the hockey community. Critics argue that reducing Andersson’s suspension might convey the wrong message, especially at a time when player discipline in the league is under intense scrutiny. Many assert that this moment calls for a strong stance against dangerous plays rather than sympathizing with a player potentially missing a historic outdoor game between longstanding rivals.
As the appeal process unfolds, fans, analysts, and players alike await Commissioner Bettman’s decision, which could have significant implications for the league’s approach to player safety and disciplinary actions. The outcome of this appeal will undoubtedly shape the ongoing discourse surrounding player conduct in professional hockey.
One thing to note.. the NHL is allowed to extend the suspension when they review it again if they choose.
Chris D
October 22, 2023 at 2:37 pm
He probably deserves at least that suspension, but the punishments also need to be applied consistently. If he gets four games but a dirty player like, say, Trouba, has gotten none for a hit equally as egregious, then it’s an issue, one I hope that Andersson brings up with multiple video examples. The more heat placed on Bettman, the better.