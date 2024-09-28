Prospect Zayne Parekh Reacts Maturely to Demotion by Flames

Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh handled his first NHL training camp with the maturity of a seasoned veteran, despite not making the regular-season roster after being drafted ninth overall this summer. Reflecting on his first training camp experience, the young defenseman described it as “humbling” and acknowledged areas he needs to improve.

“I really enjoyed my time, thought I got more comfortable as it went on,” Parekh shared. He added, “When you play against such high-caliber players and you practice with pros, you see their habits and things they do daily… you understand how good these players are and how far away you are.”

Parekh appeared in two preseason games, finishing with no points and a -1 rating, and quickly recognized the gap between junior hockey and the NHL. “It’s tough because you’re playing against such good players.” He added, “I think I have to be more physical down low, especially in the box-out area.”

Flames’ Coach Huksa Was Impressed with Parekh’s Showing

Flames head coach Ryan Huska was impressed by Parekh’s attitude and talked about his potential. He praised his elite offensive instincts. “He’s got abilities you can’t teach,” Huska said, adding, “I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do over the course of the year and how he comes back looking to make our team next year.”

Parekh will focus on his development with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL, using his strength and brief stint with the Flames to dominate. “I’ve got a long way to go and I’m excited,” he said.

The Calgary Flames also announced they have assigned several players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Gallant, Alex (RW)

Janicke, Trevor (RW)

Kerins, Rory (C)

Murphy, Connor (G)

Nikolaev, Ilya (C)

Radomsky, Matt (G)

Silye, David (C)

