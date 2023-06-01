Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward and pending unrestricted free agent from the New York Rangers, forward Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure today, according to his agent, Pat Brisson. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which will keep Kane out for most of training camp and makes a return to the NHL for the start of next season questionable.
As per a tweet by Elliotte Friedman on Thursday afternoon, “Patrick Kane’s representative, Pat Brisson, says Kane had a hip resurfacing today under Dr. Edwin Su. As is normal, follow-ups are planned, but roughly 4-6 months recovery is expected. Brisson says Kane “wants to play for a long time,” and doctors are optimistic that will happen.”
Even before the Chicago Blackhawks announced their plans to rebuild, there were murmurs about Kane’s ailing hip, a nagging issue that required attention. How that was going to affect free agency for the forward remained to be seen, but if he wasn’t fully healthy, it might limit the number of teams willing to sign him, and certainly the number of teams willing to give him multiple seasons on a new deal. Now, Kane is looking to potentially prolong his career and make himself more bankable.
For the first time in his illustrious career, Kane will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, the estimated recovery timeline could mean a number of things when it comes to potential suitors. Despite his age and the New York Rangers’ desire to focus on their younger players, a contract extension between Kane and the Rangers was possible but potentially unlikely. The procedure now raises questions about when, or even if, another team will sign him.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli previously speculated that Kane could secure a three-year deal worth $5.75 million as a free agent. However, given the concerns surrounding his performance post-surgery, it’s possible that he may have to settle for a short-term contract with a contender before securing a more lucrative deal. That said, if a team hears good things about his recovery time between now and July 1, perhaps there’s a bit of interest there.
What Will Be Kane’s Next Move?
As fans and analysts eagerly await Kane’s next big decision, it’s clear that his surgery has injected an element of unpredictability into his career trajectory. Whether he returns to his dynamic self or faces new challenges, one thing is certain: the hockey world will be watching closely as the future unfolds for this talented and influential player.
