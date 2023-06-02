Fenway Sports & Penguins Send Blatant Message to Maple Leafs

In a move signaling a new era for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the organization introduced Kyle Dubas as their new President of Hockey Operations. The announcement came during a press conference that coincided with a similar event for Brad Treliving’s introduction as the new executive of another team. That wasn’t a coincidence. While the Penguins aimed to be transparent about their direction by showcasing Dubas and his vision, it was clear they were also taking the opportunity to send a not-so-subtle message to the Toronto Maple Leafs.



After days of hard conversations that likely ended with a full-court press to secure his services, the Penguins successfully landed Dubas, making it clear that he now holds the reins of the organization. It became evident in their media conference — and then in the hours that followed — that the Penguins were willing to provide Dubas with what the Toronto Maple Leafs were not. As they proudly displayed their support with the presence of top figures from the Fenway Sports Group on hand, they introduced him to the hockey world with ever-widening smiles on their faces. The timing was such that they wanted fans (and likely Maple Leafs’ executives) to tune in and think, ‘Oh boy, are they ever happy they got our former leader.’

And to be clear, this is a group that is well aware this move has suddenly catapulted the Penguins back into the spotlight. It goes beyond merely filling a hole in a key executive position; they have successfully recruited the most coveted individual in the open market. Dubas’s arrival brings renewed hope and excitement to the Penguins’ fan base. It doesn’t hurt that Toronto fans know that too.

Penguins Are Already All-In on Dubas

Proving they’re ready to do what the Maple Leafs and Shanahan would not, following the press conference, the Penguins made additional changes by parting ways with three employees hired by former GM Ron Hextall. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, team sources, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Alec Schall (director of hockey operations and salary cap management), Kerry Huffman (director of pro scouting), and Teena Murray (senior VP, integrated performance) were all let go, despite having remaining years on their contracts. This decision emphasizes the Penguins’ commitment to giving Dubas the freedom to shape the team according to his vision, even if it means making significant organizational changes.

Kyle Dubas Penguins President

In contrast to the prolonged deliberations and semantics surrounding the relationship between Dubas and Brendan Shanahan, Fenway Sports Group is providing an immediate and robust platform for their new President of Hockey Ops. They firmly believe that they have found a brilliant front-office mind capable of delivering tangible results. Frankly, he is more than Toronto’s unwanted scraps. To Fenway Sports, this hiring represents the Penguins pulling out of Dubas what the Leafs never could — a winning formula. If it works, it will be a feather in the cap for an ownership group that isn’t necessarily known to be centralized around hockey.

Who Creates a Winner First?

On paper, the edge probably goes to Toronto when you compare the two rosters. The Penguins are aging and their stars on trending downward. All the more reason to brag if Dubas is able to pull out a winner with this group before Treliving does with his.

As the Penguins embark on this new chapter, fans eagerly anticipate the changes and improvements Dubas will bring to the team. That said, he’s sticking with his core. He’ll be given all the tools and the ownership group will clear the road for Dubas to do what he feels is best. With the support of the organization and his ability to build the team he envisions, the Penguins are setting the stage for a promising future under Dubas’s leadership. Toronto just wasn’t ready to do that.

Oh, and they are paying him handsomely to do so. Dubas was also given the money Toronto was seemingly holding back. Yohe writes:

Make no mistake, he’s fabulously wealthy. Dubas was in a position to essentially name his job over the next year or two. That’s how coveted he is. Landing him required a significant financial commitment. FSG is wealthy, sure. Well, so is Bob Nutting. Some owners are willing to go above and beyond financially. FSG is one of those ownership groups.

So, yes, Mr. Shanahan. The Penguins scheduling their press conference at almost the exact same time as yours means they want you to know that you’re unwillingness to give Dubas the autonomy he wanted and the pay he deserved might be your undoing. To Fenway Sports, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and if they strike gold for Toronto does, we’re all sure to hear a lot about it.

