Veteran center Sean Monahan is set to play a pivotal role for the Montreal Canadiens in the upcoming NHL season. Known for his versatility, reliability in faceoffs, and leadership qualities, he’s an experienced member of a rebuilding/retooling roster. While the Canadiens will count on his production if they want to be competitive this season, he likely isn’t part of their future upcoming winning seasons, at least, not without an extension.

As such, Monahan may be trade bait this season. In fact, the better he plays, the more likely it is that the Canadiens look to move him.

Monahan signed a one-year deal with the Canadiens for $1.985 million this summer. Part of the reason he was relatively inexpensive was because of his injury history. Last season, he started out well with 17 points in 25 games. However, he suffered a groin injury in December that ended his season. This season, he’d like to avoid missing serious time.

Elevated Sean Monahan Could Be Mid-Season Trade Candidate

Monahan, acquired from the Calgary Flames in 2022, initially seemed like a short-term solution for the rebuilding Canadiens. However, his small sample-size performance last season showcased the impact he can have. When healthy, the 28-year-old’s ability to adapt to different line combinations makes him a valuable asset for Montreal. It’s the same thing that would make him valuable to other teams.

And, so far, he’s looked good in pre-season. During a game against Toronto, Monahan stepped up as the third-line center due to Alex Newhook’s absence. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis reshuffled the lineup, moving Monahan to the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. St. Louis praised Monahan’s adaptability, emphasizing his willingness to do whatever the game demands.

A player like that would be a hot commodity for a contender, especially at his price tag.

Is Monahan a Trade Deadline Asset?

With Monahan’s contract expiring in July 2023, a healthy and productive season could lead to a higher-paying extension with the Canadiens. At the same time, his strong play might attract interest from playoff contenders. In fact, if he really outplays his contract, as Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report notes, teams might look to move early and pitch the Canadiens for a mid-season trade.

So too, the Canadiens, if they aren’t contenders, could explore moving veterans like Monahan and Christian Dvorak. Such moves would create opportunities for young talents to gain NHL experience.

