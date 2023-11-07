3 Takeaways as Oilers Drop Another Versus Canucks

Not many would have envisioned the Edmonton Oilers dropping each of their first three games versus the Vancouver Canucks this season, but that is exactly what happened on Monday night. With the 5-2 loss, the Oilers have now dropped to 2-8-1, as their downward spiral seems to be never-ending.
Things started well for the Oilers in this one, as they were outshooting the Canucks by nearly 20 at one point in the first. They were able to get a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Mattias Ekholm. As has become custom, however, they gave up a goal immediately afterward, and things went downhill from there. Here are the three main takeaways from another devastating loss.
Goaltending Issues Continue
Though Stuart Skinner can’t be faulted for the Canucks first goal of the night, this team needs to get a big save from either of their netminders at some point. The 24-year-old wasn’t able to give them that, and proceeded to allow two more before the first came concluded, both of which it could be argued he should have made saves on.
Not everything is solely on the goaltenders this season for the Oilers, as they are giving up too many odd-man rushes and at times seem disinterested in backchecking. That said, both Skinner and Jack Campbell’s stat lines are flat-out abysmal, and it has gotten to the point where Ken Holland needs to figure out a solution in that position.
Woodcroft’s Job in Serious Jeopardy
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug recently reported that Jay Woodcroft’s job is on the line, and this loss won’t help. It is disappointing as he has proven to be a very good coach during his time with the Oilers, but he deserves some play for this current skid his team finds himself in. There have been questionable line deployments and too much leash for certain players that are continuing to make mistakes over and over.
The usually calm and collected Woodcroft seems to be feeling the pressure, as he wound up getting ejected in this one late in the third period after arguing with the officials. It seems ridiculous to say, but if the Oilers are unable to pick up a win in San Jose on Thursday night, Woodcroft may very well be handed his walking papers.
Star Players Failing to Produce
Leon Draisaitl was able to snap a seven-game goalless streak in this one, but it is clear to everybody watching that he and Connor McDavid have been far from their usual selves this season. They are far from the only two talented players failing to do much from an offensive standpoint as of late, as Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have been very quiet as well.
Like Woodcroft, you could see the frustration from the players mentioned above as this game went on. McDavid was involved in several scrums in the third period, while Draisaitl was given a ten-minute misconduct around the 13-minute mark. One would expect that they will soon snap out of their slump, but it certainly hasn’t been the start to the season fans had envisioned from them.
Pressure Mounting for Thursday Night
Playing a San Jose Sharks team that has yet to win a game this season on Thursday should be a good thing, but it may amount to even more pressure for the Oilers. At their best, they are capable of rolling over the rebuilding Sharks, but as everyone is well aware, this team is nowhere close to playing at their best level right now. While a win may help them begin to turn things around, a loss could see some major changes take place.
