Leafs’ Injury Opens Door for NHL Debut, Response After 6-3 Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a quick opportunity to rebound after a humbling 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but injuries may force some changes to the lineup. Toronto jumped out to a promising 2-0 first-period lead on Saturday, only to watch that lead evaporate when the Red Wings stormed back with three unanswered goals in the second period. On Monday, the two teams meet again in an afternoon matinee.

Head coach Craig Berube was frank after the game. “We were right there with them, got the lead, and we came out in the second and didn’t play the way we should have,” he said. Toronto’s inability to close out plays in the defensive zone ultimately shifted momentum entirely to Detroit.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz was a bright spot, stopping 29 of 33 shots, including multiple high-danger chances that kept the Maple Leafs within striking distance. Nicolas Roy said of Stolarz’s game: “He played unreal, and I wish we could battle back and get one more in the third period.”

Offensively, Jarnkrok opened the scoring. He now has goals in back-to-back games. Nicolas Roy had another strong game, while Max Domi scored in the third period and Auston Matthews displayed signs of his trademark shot velocity. The second line, however, featuring John Tavares, Bobby McMann, and William Nylander, was largely ineffective. They were outshot 7-1 in eight minutes at 5-on-5 together.

Coach Berube said the team gave the game away. He noted, “I thought we started off fine in the second, but we didn’t close anything off in our zone. We spent too much time in our zone. They eventually capitalized. We tired ourselves out because we three-quarter-ice’d ourselves in the second period. That cost us the hockey game.”

Maple Leafs Suffer an Injury to Lorentz

Saturday’s contest also featured a setback, as Steven Lorentz left with an upper-body injury and did not return. “We’ll have to evaluate him tomorrow,” said Berube.

The injury forced the Leafs to shuffle things around. “I used different guys there. They ended up scoring another goal with Nylander with them.”

Lorentz’s absence opens the door for young forward Easton Cowan to potentially make his NHL debut in Monday’s matinee rematch at Scotiabank Arena. Sammy Blais could also get the call.

Whomever goes in, the Leafs need to change up how they play all 60 minutes. “We beat ourselves, in my opinion. It’s not that Detroit didn’t play well. They played well, but we were right there with them. We got the lead. We came out in the second and didn’t play the way we should’ve played,” said Berube.

Toronto now faces the challenge of correcting its mistakes, and Monday’s rematch is a chance for the Maple Leafs to avenge a disappointing loss.

Next: NHL Weekend Rumors: Tuch & Necas Trades, Kempe Problem, Oilers Goalie Change