Toronto Maple Leafs
Interesting Name Emerging as Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Wild Card
Find out how Easton Cowan has emerged as a key player for the Maple Leafs and how he might be in the lineup on opening night.
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have a surprise in store when they face the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8. According to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, 20-year-old forward Easton Cowan has positioned himself as a strong candidate to make the opening-night lineup.
Fox has him pegged for the fourth line, which will catch some fans by surprise. The question becomes, where else does he fit?
Cowan has impressed throughout camp and has recently been skating on the fourth line alongside Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. Interestingly, it appears he has beaten out more established names such as Nick Robertson, Calle Järnkrok, and David Kämpf. “I feel way different,” Cowan told the Toronto Sun on Wednesday. “I said to my parents after the game in Montreal that this is the best hockey I’ve played.”
Head coach Craig Berube has been very positive in his discussions about what Cowan has brought to camp this season. Noting his work ethic and style of play has stood out, there seems to be a feeling that the prospect has taken a big step in his development. “He’s done what we’ve asked — the hounding part of the game, the compete, being direct and predictable,” Berube said.
Is The Fourth Line The Best Option For Cowan?
Deploying Cowan in a limited fourth-line role would allow him to adjust to the NHL at a manageable pace. And, he seems ready to take on a role that is seemingly less about the offense. “But my 200-foot game, I’ve felt so confident with it. It feels good to be a reliable player,” he said.
Playing with veterans like Laughton and Lorentz could shelter him from mistakes while accelerating his development in the areas Berube values most: structure, discipline, and physical responsibility.
