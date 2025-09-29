Max Pacioretty Appears to Be Retiring, Joins University of Michigan

After months of speculation about his NHL future, Max Pacioretty appears to be stepping away from professional hockey. According to analyst Nick Alberga, the 36-year-old winger “appears to be hanging up his skates” and has taken on a role with the University of Michigan.

Pacioretty’s name circulated heavily in the rumor mill this offseason, with reported interest from a few NHL clubs. It was rumored that he was most interested in playing for either the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, or Toronto Maple Leafs. Much of that speculation centered around his desire to play closer to Southeast Michigan, where he resides. It seems evident that those plans did not come to pass.

The Red Wings were viewed as the likeliest fit, but their signing of James van Riemsdyk early in free agency effectively closed the door on that possibility. Toronto has a surplus of forwards and not enough empty slots for Pacioretty to earn a position on the team

Pacioretty leaves behind an impressive 17-year career, one that was filled with injury issues in the final seasons. During his prime, he was one of the league’s premier snipers, amassing 650 career points with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Max Pacioretty Maple Leafs preseason forward

Though his playing days appear to be over, Pacioretty’s return to Michigan ensures he will remain connected to the game.

Next: Stolarz Will Stay in Toronto With Bonus Heavy Contract Extension

