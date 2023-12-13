Penguins Could Become Heavy Sellers Around NHL All-Star Break

Not necessarily intended to be a warning comment about the future of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster, GM and President Kyle Dubas hinted that drastic changes could be coming. A team that is struggling compared to expectations, he noted that “he would make a full evaluation of the team around the All-Star break.” Does that mean trades? Are the Penguins going to become heavy sellers at the deadline?
Pierre LeBrun talked about the future of the team in a recent episode of TSN Insider Trading said the following:
Well, one comment in particular where he said he would make a full evaluation of the team around the All-Star break, and I think people read different things into that. I don’t think it was meant to be cryptic.”
Instead, LeBrun believes Dubas was trying to emphasize a commitment to the team’s core, acknowledging their history and previous Stanley Cup rings. He wants to give them time to figure thigns out as a group and see if the veterans can steer the season in the right direction. But, if things don’t change, LeBrun also believes there is an underlying message in what Dubas said.
Penguins and Dubas Could Start Selling If Things Don’t Improve
LeBrun believes that Dubas’ comments made it clear that if the team remains outside the playoff picture by the All-Star break, tough decisions will be unavoidable. The players most likely to move could be Jake Guentzel, Jeff Carter, and any other pending UFA that has value around the league.
The next steps would likely be conversations with the core to see what they want to do. That includes Sidney Crosby, who has one more season on his contract after this one.
LeBrun points out that it shouldn’t be lost on people that Dubas has a seven-year deal, signifying a focus on long-term planning. He’s been given the contract that will not only see him run the ship as they try to compete with this roster, but also reshape the group as they move in a new direction. This will be his team over the next seven seasons.
While a retool or rebuild may loom in the future for Pittsburgh, the emphasis now is on giving Sidney Crosby and the core one more opportunity to succeed. However, the urgency to turn things around promptly is evident.
