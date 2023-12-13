Oilers Win Streak at 8 Games, Beat Bedard’s Blackhawks 4-1

The Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to eight games with a dominant 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place. While it was billed the Connor vs. Connor show, it was the Oilers’ fourth line, featuring Sam Gagner, James Hamblin, and Derek Ryan, continued their impactful play, contributing the game winner.

Superstar Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 10 games, tallying two assists, while defenseman Evan Bouchard maintained an impressive 12-game point streak, the second-longest in franchise history for defensemen. McDavid looked fast and effective, almost like he was trying to make a statement. Maybe there was a little extra motivation with Connor Bedard on the other side of the ice.

???? EIGHT W'S IN A ROW ????



The #Oilers secure the 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks at @RogersPlace. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Iw5Gm1PSdJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 13, 2023

In goal, Stuart Skinner showcased his excellence, making 22 saves and securing his seventh consecutive win. Notably, he boasts a stellar .934 save percentage throughout the winning streak. There was little he could do on the Bedard goal.

Oilers Take It To Blackhawks After Bedard Scores Early

Despite allowing an early goal to Connor Bedard (on a wicked shot), the Oilers swiftly responded. Edmonton was a bit sloppy early, but when they got their feet under them, it was Nugent-Hopkins equalizing on a break and going bar down. Gagner scored the second on a nice forecheck feed from Ryan. That ended the first period up 2-1.

Leon Draisaitl got the third off of the stick of defenceman Nikita Zaitsev. Finally, Hyman scored on the power play to go up 4-1. Edmonton was much better in the second and third. They limited Chicago to just nine shots in the final 40 minutes.

Hyman Scores on Petr Mrazek

The team’s penalty kill remained flawless, denying the Blackhawks any opportunities, while their power play capitalized, including the Hyman goal on an assist from McDavid. The Oilers’ overall performance solidified their position as a climbing force in the league, with their winning streak reflecting a blend of offensive firepower and defensive resilience. They are starting to put it all together and teams need to be aware.

The Oilers, are outscoring opponents 38-13 during their streak, are on the verge of tying a club record with nine consecutive victories.

Next: Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka Attracting Trade Interest… Oilers Looking?