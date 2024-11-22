Draisaitl Scores Bizarre Puck Jumper Goal on Wild’s Fleury

In one of the strangest goals of the 2024-25 season, Leon Draisaitl scored what may go down as the most bizarre goal of the season. 27 seconds into Thursday’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild, Draisaitl dumped in a puck that bounced off a player and then rolled almost 175 feet toward Fleury, then jumped last minute going between his legs.

Fleury immediately fell to the ice in embarrassment and disgust over how ugly a goal it was. Upon review, it was clear the puck was rolling on end and then got a home-ice bounce as it hit something on the ice and jumped up last minute, which is why Fleury whiffed on his attempt to clear the puck.

It was a series of unfortunate events for the veteran netminder and it gave the Oilers a quick 1-0 led. The Wild did score a couple of minutes later, but the play was deemed offside. Perhaps it was going to be that kind of night for the Wild.

Leon Draisaitl scores odd 175ft goal against Marc-Andre Fleury

When Fleury did make a save, fans in Rogers Place sarcastically cheered for him. For Draisaitl, it was his 15th goal of the season, tying him for the lead in the NHL among goal scorers. They say it doesn’t matter how, just how many.

At around the midway point of the first, Matt Boldy did score on a wicked wrist shot to tie the game up.

