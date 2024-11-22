Kirill Kaprizov Returns After Injury Scare in Wild vs. Oilers Game

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov gave fans a brief injury scare during Thursday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers after leaving the ice following a collision with Drake Caggiula. The incident occurred in the second period when Kaprizov, skating through the neutral zone, was caught awkwardly by Caggiula in what appeared to be a knee-on-knee/groin check.

Kirill Kaprizov has gone to the dressing room following a collision with Drake Caggiula. pic.twitter.com/pjVyofSQIt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024

The collision, while not intentional, looked awkward and concerning. There was no penalty called on the play, but Kaprizov immediately left the ice and headed to the locker room, leaving many worried about a potential injury.

In response to the hit, Wild forward Matt Boldy confronted Caggiula, leading to a brief fight that resulted in penalties for both players. Defenseman Jake Middleton also challenged Caggiula moments after the collision.

Kirill Kaprizov Wild injury scare versus the Oilers

Despite the tense moment, Kaprizov returned to the Wild a couple of minutes later, appearing to have avoided a serious injury. His quick recovery was a relief for Minnesota, as Kaprizov is a critical part of their offensive lineup.

Kaprizov Came Back After Temporary Injury with an Attitude

While the Wild may have dodged a bullet with Kaprizov. To end the period, Kaprizov was back on the ice and part of a scuffle as Connor McDavid was taken down trying to squeeze through two defenders in the dying seconds. The Oilers were down 4-2 and McDavid was trying to make something happen. The game appeared to be taking a nastier turn.

Fortunately for the Wild, Kaprizov seems to be fine. Had he been injured, it would have been disastrous for the team’s season.

