Devils Considering Toffoli Trade, Preference Is To Re-Sign Forward

It has been revealed the New Jersey Devils are actively considering extending the contract of their prolific forward, Tyler Toffoli. This is despite the team’s current position in the standings. Toffoli, a formidable top-six winger, has proven himself as a vital asset to the Devils, leading the team in goals this season with an impressive 25 goals and 42 points in 57 games. He’d be a coveted addition to the trade market if made available at the deadline.
According to Devils’ analyst James Nichols, the Devils’ preference is to secure an extension with Toffoli, acknowledging his significance to the team’s future. He cites Darren Dreger, who said during the recent Insider Trading, that the Devils have already initiated extension talks with Toffoli’s agent, Pat Brisson. However, the decision is not without its challenges. Toffoli, 31, recognizes that his next contract will likely be his last significant one.
Dreger mentioned, “They prefer to extend Tyler Toffoli, and they’ve already engaged, at least to some degree, in extension talks with his agent.” The team plans to use the next three games out West for an in-depth analysis of their current standing and performance.
Can the Devils Replace Toffoli If They Trade Him?
The problem with moving Toffoli is that you no longer have him on your roster. Subtracting his offense is a huge deal. So too, Toffoli’s chemistry with center Jack Hughes has been a key factor in the team’s success, making him an excellent complementary scoring winger. With a career-high 34 goals last season, Toffoli is on pace to surpass his previous record, showcasing his importance to the Devils’ offensive prowess.
But, some fans believe he needs to be moved to land the goaltender the Devils don’t have but badly need.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Devils will carefully evaluate their playoff chances, with the possibility of exploring trade options if they feel they are not postseason contenders. The next few games will serve as a crucial period for the Devils to make decisions regarding Toffoli’s future with the team.
