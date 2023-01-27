Maple Leafs Willing to Trade Current Player For Big Deadline Deal

According to Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, while doing a guest hit on NHL Network, he said that Toronto Maple Leafs’ GM Kyle Dubas is willing to get creative and the team is eyeing up a number of options in the marketplace to see if any fit on the current roster. While it’s easy to see how some players will fit in theory, making it work financially is the challenge.
Pagnotta suggests the team is looking at names like Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev, and Timo Meier. All are players with a significant salary cap hit and it could require salary retention or another to make all the puzzle pieces work. When it comes to the Leafs, Pagnotta suggests Dubas is willing to take an active player off of the roster if need be.
As for who that player might be, Pagnotta didn’t specify. However, the most commonly mentioned names when it comes to Toronto are Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, and Justin Holl. Holl is a pending UFA making $2 million, but the risk in this move is that the Leafs aren’t terribly deep on defense. Moving Holl means weakening their blue line even further and if Muzzin is out, that might not be the wisest idea.
Simmonds has been in and out of the lineup all season and it seems clear his time in Toronto is coming to an end. He’s making a mere $900K and he too is a pending UFA at the end of the season.
Kerfoot might be the most likely candidate if the Leafs really want to take a swing. He’s a pending UFA, he makes $3.5 million on the salary cap and he’s a versatile winger who can play both sides. He would come in useful for a team in the playoffs and if the Leafs believe they can land an upgrade on him for their top six, they might be willing to move on. He does have a 10-team no-trade list, so there is the possibility he’s not as easy to move as some might think. There is also some talk that Sheldon Keefe is not keen on the idea of moving Kerfoot. It’s not clear how much if any say Kerfoot will have in the deals that get done.
Next: Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 55 mins ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Looking Primarily at Rentals Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames are being labeled NHL trade deadline buyers, but the team is...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Gary Bettman: “Nobody Tanks” in NHL To Get Best Draft Pick
Gary Bettman told media on Tuesday that the NHL's weighted lottery did not lead...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer
The Calgary Flames are looking for scoring help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
Mark
January 27, 2023 at 5:32 pm
Please to god !!!…get rid of Justin holl!! Please