DeBrusk On Contract Talks With Bruins: “I Haven’t Heard Anything”

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk provided an update on his contract negotiations with the team during a recent media appearance, indicating that progress has been slow in securing a contract extension for the 26-year-old player. Over his last 82 regular-season games, Jake DeBrusk has scored 37 goals and 66 points and his coach said, “He’s going into the prime of his career.” So, why isn’t a deal done?

Speaking ahead of the Boston Bruins Foundation’s 20th annual golf tournament, DeBrusk was asked about the status of his contract situation. He responded, “No, I haven’t heard anything yet,” adding that recent travel disruptions, including temporarily losing his bags, had made it a hectic period for him.

He doesn’t seem terribly worried about either. His focus is on the season and taking the next step as a primary offensive driver on a Bruins roster that saw significant change this off-season. Despite the contract uncertainty, DeBrusk is focused on building upon his career-best season, during which he tallied 27 goals and 23 assists in 64 games.

Why has there been no "tango" between the Bruins & Jake DeBrusk when it comes to talks on a new contract extension? "It’s one of those things where it’s obviously not my main focus. It's going to be a big year for our team in general."



Link: https://t.co/L383aq1jQF pic.twitter.com/mUCEWyQ5bL — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 15, 2023

Approaching the upcoming season, DeBrusk is prioritizing his on-ice performance and is not allowing contract talks to divert his attention. He acknowledges that contract negotiations require both sides to engage, and while he is open to an extension, his primary focus is on contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

DeBrusk, who has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Bruins, is heading into the final season of a two-year contract that carries a $4 million salary cap hit. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st next year.

DeBrusk Has Kind of Been Here Before

DeBrusk’s experience with previous contract negotiations with the Bruins has prepared him for the current situation. He emphasized that his main goal is to prepare for the start of the season, stay healthy, and contribute to the team’s overall performance. As the negotiations unfold, Bruins fans will be watching closely to see whether the talented winger will continue to wear the black and gold beyond the current season.

Next: Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto