DeBrusk On Contract Talks With Bruins: “I Haven’t Heard Anything”

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk provided an update on his contract negotiations with the team during a recent media appearance, indicating that progress has been slow in securing a contract extension for the 26-year-old player. Over his last 82 regular-season games, Jake DeBrusk has scored 37 goals and 66 points and his coach said, “He’s going into the prime of his career.” So, why isn’t a deal done?
Speaking ahead of the Boston Bruins Foundation’s 20th annual golf tournament, DeBrusk was asked about the status of his contract situation. He responded, “No, I haven’t heard anything yet,” adding that recent travel disruptions, including temporarily losing his bags, had made it a hectic period for him.
He doesn’t seem terribly worried about either. His focus is on the season and taking the next step as a primary offensive driver on a Bruins roster that saw significant change this off-season. Despite the contract uncertainty, DeBrusk is focused on building upon his career-best season, during which he tallied 27 goals and 23 assists in 64 games.
Approaching the upcoming season, DeBrusk is prioritizing his on-ice performance and is not allowing contract talks to divert his attention. He acknowledges that contract negotiations require both sides to engage, and while he is open to an extension, his primary focus is on contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming season.
DeBrusk, who has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Bruins, is heading into the final season of a two-year contract that carries a $4 million salary cap hit. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st next year.
DeBrusk Has Kind of Been Here Before
DeBrusk’s experience with previous contract negotiations with the Bruins has prepared him for the current situation. He emphasized that his main goal is to prepare for the start of the season, stay healthy, and contribute to the team’s overall performance. As the negotiations unfold, Bruins fans will be watching closely to see whether the talented winger will continue to wear the black and gold beyond the current season.
Next: Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still...
-
New York Rangers/ 18 hours ago
Growth of Rangers Prospects Could Make 3 Players Trade Bait
If the New York Rangers see some of their prospects develop, there could be...
-
Featured/ 21 hours ago
Did Maple Leafs Paint Themselves into a Corner with Samsonov?
Although the Toronto Maple Leafs salary arbitration with Ilya Samsonov turned out well for...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets’ Coach; Pascal Vincent Hired
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets' Head Coach; Pascal Vincent steps in as...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Rookie Sensations Bedard and Fantilli Score Debut Hat Tricks
Young prodigies Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli made a sensational entrance, clinching hat tricks...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Paul Stastny Rejects PTO Offers, Seeks Guaranteed Contract
Veteran center Paul Stastny remains resolute, rejecting PTO offers and seeking a guaranteed NHL...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Blackhawks Could Use Connor Bedard to Trade Tyler Johnson
While the Chicago Blackhawks transition Connor Bedard into the NHL, they could also use...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
10 Reasons Adam Lowry Is an Ideal Captain for the Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets just named their new captain - Adam Lowry. Why is he...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jets Pausing Contract and Trade Talks for Scheifele, Hellebuyck
As the season draws closer and the demand for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Reporter Says Maple Leafs Looking for Jack Eichel-Type Trade
When answering why the Maple Leafs don't just trade William Nylander or a legit...