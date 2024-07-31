Canadiens Secure Kaiden Guhle with Six-Year Contract Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have locked in what they believe to be a big part of their defensive lineup by securing Kaiden Guhle with a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension. Announced on Wednesday by general manager Kent Hughes, the deal ensures Guhle remains a Hab through the 2030-31 season, earning an average annual salary of $5.55 million.

Guhle, who was selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft, showcased his potential in the 2023-24 season. Playing in 70 games, the young defenseman recorded six goals and 16 assists, totaling 22 points. Some might argue that isn’t enough production to warrant this kind of contract, but the blueliner is trending in the right direction and this is as much a bet on his future and what else he can do as it is on what he already brings. The extension is seen as a strategic move by the Canadiens, betting on Guhle’s continued development and potential.

His performance on the ice was complemented by his physical play, as evidenced by his 56 penalty minutes. Known for his ability to handle tough minutes, Guhle has quickly become a reliable presence on the Canadiens’ blue line.

Can Guhle Live Up to the Contract?

Analysts praise the contract as a fair deal, highlighting Guhle’s strengths as a defensive defenseman with strong skating ability and a good shot. At an average annual value of $5.55 million, the deal is considered a steal for the Canadiens if Guhle lives up to his projected role as a solid No. 2 defenseman.

Guhle has been impressive over the past two seasons, with many expecting him to grow into a top-tier defenseman. His ability to handle significant ice time against tough competition bodes well for his future contributions to the team. The Canadiens’ investment reflects their confidence in his physical tools and potential to become a cornerstone of their defensive unit.

